Abike Shuga has opened up about the alleged action Toyin Abraham took against her after she promoted Funke Akindele's movie A Tribe Called Judah

The social media influencer also shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats where she informed Toyin about Funke Akindele's promotion

Abike Shuga also alleged that Toyin was monitoring her social media post; her bold allegations have sparked reactions online

Instagram influencer Olawuni Oluwapelumi Abike, popularly known as Abike Shuga, has caused a buzz on social media after she revealed what actress Toyin Abraham did after she promoted Funke Akindele's movie A Tribe Called Juadah online.

Abike narrated how Funke had contacted her manager, asking her to remove her name from the list of influencers to promote her movie since she was a cast member in Toyin's Maliaka.

Abike Shuga accuses Toyin Abraham of monitoring her on social media. Credit: abikeshuga/toyinabraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The influencer said she informed Funke that she could do an unboxing video for her promotional package. According to her, Toyin had told her she could post for people she had a good relationship with.

This was after she noticed that Toyin posted Mercy Aigbe’s movie on her page while she also had a project coming up.

According to Abike, Toyin responded that there’s nothing wrong with 'supporting people you’re cool with, even if you’re not part of their projects."

Based on that, Abike accepted a deal from Funke to post an unboxing video, claiming she informed Toyin beforehand.

As proof, Abike released a series of alleged WhatsApp chats, showing her conversation with Toyin before she accepted the deal.

Abike Shuga claims Toyin Abraham cursed her after she promoted Funke Akindele's movie. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

According to Abike, after she posted the video promoting Funke's video, she received overwhelming messages from Toyin, which left her confused.

"She was angry, but she told me I could post once, she was cursing, i was confused, if she didn't give me go ahead, I wouldn't," Abike said.

"She was telling people I betrayed her trust, that I didn't handle her work well," the influencer said.

Abike also accused Toyin of monitoring her social media posts.

A video of Abike Shuga speaking about Toyin Abraham's action against her is below:

The WhatsApp chat Abike Shuga shared is below:

Reactions to Abike Shuga's allegations

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Adedotun226 commented:

"Spoilt Genz generation that despises their humble beginnings She helped you while you were an upcoming now you are here on your helper."

nuelbangs said:

"I hope FA give you the lead character you are looking for in her movie."

Olakoitan commented:

"Omo this is a lot of information."

ViciousBadbunny said:

"This wahala go still long it's not ending here."

Toyin Abraham sparks debate over kneeling gesture

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham stirred reactions after a video showed her kneeling to greet billionaire couple Razaq and Shade Okoya at an event.

The actress attended a 70th birthday celebration where she greeted the couple in the traditional Yoruba way, which drew mixed reactions online.

While some praised her for respecting culture, others criticised her actions, but she later defended herself, saying she would always honour those who deserve respect.

Source: Legit.ng