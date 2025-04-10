A chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima, has said he is friends with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Galadima boasted that if he wanted anything from Tinubu, he would get it from the president

Legit.ng reports that over the past few years, Galadima has been a fierce critic of the ruling APC government

Kano, Kano state - A prominent chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has narrated how his daughter secured a job at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) through President Bola Tinubu.

Galadima is an ally of presidential hopeful Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking in a video interview with Africa Independent Television (AIT), monitored by Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Mallam Galadima stated that despite his constant criticism of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government, he is still friends with President Tinubu.

He said:

"My daughter used my phone to call President Tinubu and the President picked the call thinking it was me. And they said they are my children, and that they are calling him because the country is hard. They told Tinubu that ‘our father cannot do this for us and he told us that you are his friend’.

“The little one said she just finished the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), she could not get a job with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) headed by Gbenga Komolafe. He (Tinubu) just asked, ‘call Komolafe’, go and give my friend’s daughter job’. That is why she (Galadima’s daughter) wants to go to Mecca to thank God and to thank even Mr President.

Galadima has been a government critic in the past few years. He is a former political ally of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and erstwhile leader of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC). He was national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a party formed in the run-up to the 2011 national elections as a leading platform for Buhari. He was the spokesperson of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

