A Nigerian man who finished his secondary school 13 years ago and sat for the 2026 JAMB examination has taken to social media to share a screenshot showing his score

The individual mentioned in the viral post mentioned the course he would like to study at the university, and what he mentioned caught the attention of many people

He also explained that before the 2026 JAMB examination, he did not read, but went ahead to show what he scored in all the subjects he wrote in the exam

A Nigerian man who wrote the JAMB exam 13 years after he finished secondary school has shared his 2026 UTME result.

The individual explained in the post that he did not read for the said JAMB exam before eventually writing it, and he mentioned the course he would love to study at the university.

Man who sat for JAMB 13 years after secondary school reveals UTME result. Photo Source: Twitter/michael_maku, JAMB

Source: Twitter

Man posts his 2026 UTME result online

The statement of the young man is coming shortly after the JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, announced on X that the results of candidates who sat for the exam in the first batch had been released.

The individual, @michael_maku, took to the comment section of the post made by the JAMB spokesman and shared a screenshot showing the scores he got in the four subjects he wrote in JAMB, as well as his total score in the 2026 UTME examination.

Nigerian man trends after sharing 2026 JAMB score 13 years after school. Photo Source: Twitter/michael_maku

Source: Twitter

@michael_maku wrote on his page:

“After 13 years of leaving secondary school… without reading, but zealous… Just checked my JAMB score. 204… To study Law.”

Several people who came across his post reacted to it in the comments section.

Reactions as man posts 2026 UTME result

@Humble_OAM noted:

"You want to study law with 204... okay, let's see."

@0xspirituality: shared:

"Hope it's not a federal school you picked sha?"

@mysticmurp24393 noted:

"Experience is the best teacher."

@iamsethsamuel said:

"Congratulations bro."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who wrote the JAMB exam for the first time shared screenshots of his 2026 UTME result online.

The candidate posted his scores in each subject after taking the exam and also shared his experience days after writing it.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who sat for the 2026 UTME checked her JAMB result and shared a screenshot of her scores in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics online.

She announced that she had seen her result and later posted the breakdown of her performance along with her total score. Her post attracted reactions from social media users.

Man shares his 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an art student who sat for the 2026 UTME exam and scored 49 in CRS shared his JAMB result online after the release of results.

He posted a screenshot showing his subject scores and total mark, and also asked if he could gain admission to study his desired course. His post sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians taking to the comment section to advise him.

Source: Legit.ng