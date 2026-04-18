A young man who sat for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has gone public with his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

According to the Nigerian youth hopeful for university admission, he only studied his books the day before his examination

Social media users have reacted to the JAMB candidate's result, with some people congratulating him on his performance

A Nigerian youth, known on X as @offical_ajwhite, has publicly showcased his JAMB result after checking it via SMS.

JAMB had released the first batch of 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Friday, April 17, for the 632,788 candidates who sat for the exam on the first day, Thursday, April 16.

A man displays his UTME result after checking it. Photo Credit: @offical_ajwhite, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

UTME 2026: Breakdown of man's JAMB result

@offical_ajwhite, in a tweet on April 17, congratulated himself for his performance and revealed that he had only read his books a day before his examination.

The young man wrote:

"Congratulations to me even thou I read a day to JAMB.

"Thank you Jesus."

Adeniyi Joshua Tayo's UTME result showed that he scored 45 in English language, 53 in geography, 51 in mathematics, and 51 in physics, bringing his aggregate to 200.

Social media users have reacted to the young man's UTME result, with some sending him congratulatory messages.

The 2026 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is currently ongoing. The first examination commenced on Thursday, April 16 and is scheduled to run until Saturday, April 25.

Quite unfortunately, some JAMB candidates were abducted on their way to their examination venue, and the police have launched an investigation into the sad incident.

A young man scores 200 in the 2026 JAMB examination. Photo Credit: @offical_ajwhite

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

UTME 2026: Man's JAMB result stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's JAMB result below:

@Nathanfelic said:

"Follow night bus dey go Damaturu brr."

@1big_x_ said:

"Congrats, champ."

@PhoenixMCFC93 said:

"Congrats, ski."

@ovoeduardooo said:

"So that’s why you went ghost for two days, twin."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a girl had gone viral on social media owing to her 2026 JAMB result, in which she scored 97 in chemistry.

Guide to checking 2026 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a step-by-step guide on checking your 2026 UTME.

The board said the option to print official result slips is not yet available and noted that this feature will be activated later. Candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16, have been advised to use the approved SMS channels to access their results for now. JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed the development and issued a warning against attempts to alter official score messages.

Candidates are required to use the phone number linked to their JAMB registration and ensure it has sufficient airtime, at least N50, before sending a request. By sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019, candidates will receive their scores via text message. The board said this remains the only approved method for now, as preparations continue to enable access to full result slips through its online portal.

Source: Legit.ng