The 2027 general elections could be a position-changer for at least three influential senators as they may become the governors of their state through the poll

This week, two governors have announced two of the senators as their preferred successors in the 2027 general elections

Another senator also declared his interest and officially joined the race, even though the state is under the control of the opposition, but there are indications he has a chance of winning the poll

The 2027 general elections are fast approaching, and emerging details have indicated that at least three influential senators in the current 10th national assembly have higher chances of becoming the governors of their state.

This came as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prepared for its primaries across the country, and all the leading oppositions in the country have been trying to fix their internal crisis.

The list of senators who may become governor in the 2027 elections has been compiled Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

In the Nigerian political milieu, it is often common for politicians to move from the national assembly to the governorship seat and vice versa. A case study is the current governor and deputy governor of Edo, Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa, who were members of the Senate and the House of Representatives before they were elected for their new roles in Edo.

Senators who may become governors in 2027

Olamilekan Solomon

The senator representing Ogun West in the 10th Senate was recently adopted as the consensus governorship candidate of the ruling APC in the state. Governor Abiodun announced the endorsement of Solomon by the leadership of the APC in Ogun earlier in the week.

Will Solomon become the governor? There are indications that the senator will win the 2027 governorship election in Ogun. He is a well-grounded politician who has moved from the Lagos State House of Assembly to the House of Representatives and as a senator who represented Lagos West.

He switched to Ogun state to actualise his governorship ambition. To prove himself the true son of the state, he first ran for the Ogun West senatorial seat in the 2023 elections and will be on the ballot in the Ogun gubernatorial race come 2027.

Another factor was that his endorsement ceremony was attended by all the former governors of the state since 1999. A remarkable event, considering the fact that no governor has ever agreed with his potential successor in the history of the state. Also, Ogun is one of the strongholds of the APC, as the party has been winning since its emergence in 2015.

Ahmed Aliyu Wadada

This is another senator representing Nasarawa West in the 10th Senate. He is one of the grounded politicians in the North Central state and has been officially endorsed by the current governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule.

Governor Sule announced his preference for Wadada during a meeting with his appointees and heads of government agencies at the government house in Lafia, the state capital, on Thursday, April 16.

The governor explained that his decision followed wider consultations with stakeholders within and outside the state. The process included engagement with investors, women's organisations, youth groups, party officials and traditional rulers in the three senatorial districts.

Sharafadeen Alli

The senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District officially announced his intention to join the 2027 governorship election race under the umbrella of the ruling APC.

Will Alli win the election? Though the state is currently under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state is currently in disarray, and this has paved the way for the opposition to possibly take over in the 2027 elections.

Also, Alli appeared to be well-grounded in the grassroots politics in the state, considering the fact that Governor Seyi Makinde tried taking him out of the race by giving him a crown in absentia. He has publicly rejected the traditional position.

Two governors declare powerful senators as their preferred successors Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo's daughter declares bid for Ogun governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof Iyabo Obasanjo, former senator and ex-Ogun state commissioner for Health, declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the APC platform.

The epidemiologist and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to active politics after about 15 years following sustained pressure from supporters.

The former lawmaker ruled out a return to the Senate and confirmed the governorship as her only political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng