Politics

2027 Elections: “Why VP Shettima Deserves Support from North,” Shehu Sani Speaks

by  Esther Odili 3 min read
  • Former Senator Shehu Sani has urged leaders from Northern Nigeria to rally behind Vice President Kashim Shettima amid early political moves to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027
  • Shehu Sani described Shettima as a symbol of political representation, responsibility, and decorum, highlighting his strategic importance to the region
  • Sani, in a post shared on his social media page on Wednesday, emphasised the need for unity and long-term planning in Northern Nigeria to overcome major challenges in the region

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid early moves to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Comrade Shehu Sani, has called on the people of Northern Nigeria to rally behind Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Shehu Sani described VP Shettima as a symbol of political representation, responsibility, and decorum for the region.

2027 election; Shehu Sani makes case for Shettima as plot to unseat Tinubu thickens
Shehu Sani makes case for Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Shehu Sani, Kashim Shettima
In a post shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, April 9, the human rights activist and public affairs commentator highlighted Shettima’s strategic importance to the North.

Shehu Sani, who recently defected to the APC, urged leaders and citizens alike to treat him with respect and offer their full support to the Vice President.

“The Vice President Kashim Shettima is the highest political office holder from the North,” Sani wrote.

Continuing, Sani said:

“He has been performing his function with utmost respect, decorum, sense of responsibility and restraint. It’s in the best interest of the region to own him, treat him with respect and support him to advance and protect the legitimate and constitutional interests of the region.”
Shettima: Fresh concerns for VP ahead of the 2027 election
Speculations swirl over alleged move by Tinubu to replace Shettima in 2027. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima
Sani, who served in the 8th National Assembly, emphasised the need for regional unity and long-term planning to address the challenges facing Northern Nigeria.

“I look forward to the day the North will sit down in one hall; serving and past leaders from the region, industrialists, academics, scientists, religious leaders, artists, sportsmen and youths, and come out with a master plan on how to develop and advance the region and rescue it from the abyss of poverty, underdevelopment and terrorism,” he added.

2027 presidency: Why Tinubu may dump VP Shettima

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has warned President Bola Tinubu against replacing VP Kashim Shettima, insisting that speculations about his strategic move cannot be dismissed.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, the PDP Youth spokesperson predicted a fresh crisis within the ruling APC.

While the APC has denied Shettima's replacement plot, Akinniyi explained what President Tinubu should do ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng

