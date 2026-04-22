Fraud cases in Nigeria’s banking sector have slightly decreased, but the amount of money lost per incident has risen sharply

Internet banking recorded the highest financial losses despite having fewer cases, highlighting the growing sophistication of cyber fraud

In response, banks are strengthening security systems and customer awareness, but the trend still poses risks to trust in digital banking

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Banks in Nigeria are facing a worrying situation. Even though the number of fraud cases is going down, the amount of money lost in each case is increasing.

Data from the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that fraud cases dropped by 4% in 2025, from 70,111 cases in 2024 to 67,518.

Nigeria Banks Face New Fraud Trend as Fewer Attacks Cause Bigger Losses

Source: UGC

At first, this seems like good news and suggests that banks and regulators are improving their efforts to fight fraud.

However, a closer look shows a different problem. Fraudsters are now more strategic. Instead of targeting many people, they focus on fewer victims but steal much larger amounts of money, especially through internet banking.

This change has made banks more alert. They are now reviewing and improving their digital security systems to deal with these smarter and more advanced threats.

One key issue is the gap between the number of fraud cases and the money lost. Internet banking had only 4,507 cases, but it caused losses of about ₦13.37 billion, making it the most costly type of fraud.

On the other hand, mobile and internet platforms recorded the highest number of cases, with 22,470 and 27,460 incidents. This shows that digital banking systems are becoming more vulnerable as more people use them.

This trend is also happening worldwide. Fraudsters now prefer “quality over quantity,” meaning they target high-value accounts, businesses, and people who use digital platforms a lot.

The drop in fraud cases may be due to better security systems, stronger customer identification processes (KYC), and increased awareness among customers. But these improvements are pushing criminals to use more advanced methods.

Common tactics now include phishing, social engineering, and malware attacks.

Fraudsters often pretend to be banks and send fake messages or links to trick people into sharing sensitive information like passwords, PINs, and OTPs. Once they gain access, they quickly carry out large transactions before anyone notices.

This is why fewer fraud cases can still lead to very high financial losses.

Nigeria Banks Face New Fraud Trend as Fewer Attacks Cause Bigger Losses

Source: UGC

Economic implications of fraud

The rise in high-value fraud could affect Nigeria’s economy. It may reduce people’s trust in digital banking and slow down the move toward cashless payments.

For businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones, fraud can disrupt operations and limit growth. In serious cases, it could even lead to business failure.

Banks are also spending more money on security and covering fraud losses. In the long run, this could lead to higher fees for customers or reduced access to loans.

How to spot fake bank alerts

In related news, Legit.ng compiled a few valuable pointers on how to identify fraudulent money transfer alerts in the face of the growing dangers of cybercrimes.

These fraudulent schemes have resulted in financial losses for the victims and present a considerable obstacle to digital transactions.

Staying ahead of the game requires a combination of vigilance and scepticism to safeguard against the growing threat of sophisticated scams.

Source: Legit.ng