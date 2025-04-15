Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has questioned the credibility of sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

He cited significant inconsistencies, emphasising that the allegations lacked evidence and fell short of legal standards globally

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate for six months over misconduct, but had accused Akpabio of sexual harassment

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Renowned legal luminary, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has raised concerns over what he described as “significant inconsistencies” in the sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Lawyer insists Natasha's claim against Akpabio is ‘contradictory’

Akpabio's Lawyer Agbakoba cites inconsistencies in Natasha's allegations. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Natasha H Akpoti (Uduaghan)

Source: Facebook

Agbakoba, who spoke at an elaborate press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, April 15, added that the allegation, “as it currently stands, falls short of the threshold for proving sexual harassment anywhere in the world.”

Legit.ng reports that on March 6, 2025, the Senate suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for six months for breaching the Senate rules following her conduct in the chamber on February 20 over a sitting arrangement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had made sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. She also alleged abuse of office and obstruction of legislative duties by the senate president.

Embattled Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a petition to the Senate committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions, but it was dismissed.

Harassment allegations: Agbakoba demands clarification from Natasha

Akpabio's writes Natasha over sexual allegations harassment claim, demand clarification. Photo credit: @oagbakoba

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the matter, Agbakoba said while individuals should feel safe to speak up in an ideal society, the principles of justice, which required evidence and fairness must be upheld.

The renowned lawyer who is also Akpabio’s lawyer, wrote a letter to the Kogi senator, on the instruction of the Senate President, asking her to clarify the contradictions in her allegations, which were published widely in local and international newspapers.

“This widespread coverage has damaged our client’s reputation locally and internationally. We are happy to allow you a reasonable time to clarify the contradictions that we have referred, while our client reserves the right to all legal options,” he said in the letter.

The former NBA president also mentioned previous allegations against Reno Omokri and an unnamed minister, noting that, though each allegation must be evaluated independently, the suspended Senator’s pattern required careful consideration.

The Nation and Vanguard confirmed the development in their reportage on Tuesday.

Read more about Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan here:

"Sue Natasha, don’t involve police," Falana urges Akpabio

Meanwhile, rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has advised Senate President Godswill Akpabio to seek legal redress instead of involving the police over defamation claims against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio had petitioned the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, after Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged during a rally that he instructed former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello to assassinate her.

Falana criticised Akpabio’s move and described it as an attempt to criminalise a politically motivated civil dispute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng