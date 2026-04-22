A WhatsApp group created against Davido and Chioma's marriage has emerged online

The conversation was among a group of people who claimed to be supporters of Sophia Momodu

The chat leaked on social media after Chioma's lawyer threatened to take action against people bullying her online

An update about a WhatsApp created against music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife Chioma's marriage has emerged online shortly after music executive Ubi Franklin threatened legal actions.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ubi, who is Chioma's manager, had on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, called out a group bullying his client on social media.

WhatsApp group where people were discussing Davido and Chioma's marriage emerges. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Franklin posted on X this Tuesday, April 21, 2026, about the organised harassment, sharing multiple screenshots from a WhatsApp group as his hard evidence to back up his claim.

He explained that the hostile conduct goes far beyond routine celebrity criticism and constitutes repeated, targeted online harassment of Chioma and the entire Adeleke family.

Expressing his shock at the disturbing messages circulated in these private spaces, Ubi Franklin condemned the perpetrators.

WhatsApp chat about Chioma and Davido's marriage leaks

The group, who claimed to be supporters of Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, expressed a desire for the music star to settle down with her instead of Chioma.

"Davido will marry real marriage. I pray it be Sophia so they can be truly happy. They both love theirselves. Na plenty forces just dey against them," the chats from the WhatsApp group read.

Recall that in 2025, Davido and Chioma had their white wedding in the United States, which made headlines for days.

Reactions trail WhatsApp group chat targeting Davido and Chioma's marriage. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The WhatsApp chat against Davido and Chioma's marriage is below:

Reactions trail wish against Davido and Chioma's marriage

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

pweettyinpink commented:

"So they really wanted Davido for their Queen."

reigna826 reacted:

"Neither Sophia nor chioma fans are saints…they both bully each other on space,they hurl insults at each other on a daily…they both have blogs trolling and insulting each other…chivido fans are not victims, neither are Sophia fans victims,the feeling is mutual,the only difference is that one is loved more than the other on this internet and yall choose to biased in your judgement."

sonitasesay438 commented:

"This is plan work,They are trying all their best to fight Sophia but GOD is bigger than them,

nana.benewaah said:

"Just glad @davido married chioma omo @davido you really do have a good woman."

Davido and Chioma turn heads at Coachella

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and his wife Chioma turned heads with their appearance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States.

Davido and his wife had attended the second week of the prestigious music and arts festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

In a series of videos making rounds online, the power couple was seen making their entrance to the event all loved-up. In another clip, Chioma was seen showing off her cowboy-themed outfit.

Source: Legit.ng