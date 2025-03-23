DCNY has condemned Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s international statements, accusing her of tarnishing Nigeria’s image following her suspension

The council insists that her suspension was due to violations of Senate rules, not alleged harassment claims

DCNY warns that her actions reinforce negative stereotypes about Nigeria, making life harder for citizens abroad

The Diaspora Council of Nigerian Youths (DCNY) has voiced strong opposition to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s approach in handling her suspension from the Nigerian Senate.

At an emergency meeting in Chicago’s Congress Hotel, representatives from various countries gathered to deliberate on the controversy, condemning what they described as her damaging portrayal of Nigeria on the global stage.

Nigerians living abroad said Natasha's tour with the world's media would have a negative impact on all Nigerians.

Source: Facebook

Diasporans condemns Kogi Central senator

Speaking on behalf of the council, DCNY President Comrade Yinka Gbadebo criticized the senator’s actions, arguing that they undermine Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“We express our profound displeasure over the sensationalism that has characterized Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's public statements,” he stated.

Gbadebo further clarified that her suspension was due to violations of Senate rules concerning sitting arrangements, rather than the sexual harassment allegations she has publicized.

The council accused the senator of engaging in a deliberate international campaign to tarnish the image of Nigeria’s legislative body. Her discussions with foreign media and organizations, where she reportedly painted Nigeria as a nation devoid of law and order, have sparked outrage within the Nigerian diaspora.

“Her rhetoric not only misrepresents the reality but also damages the collective image of Nigerians both at home and abroad,” Gbadebo asserted.

DCNY Publicity Secretary, Dr. Festus Danjuma, raised concerns over the broader implications of such portrayals, warning that statements like hers reinforce negative stereotypes, making life harder for Nigerians overseas.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's reckless statements reinforce false perceptions about Nigeria, making life even more challenging for our citizens abroad,” he remarked.

Natasha told to stop granting interviews

In its official resolution, the DCNY urged the senator to refrain from further media engagements aimed at discrediting the country. Instead, the council advised her to follow due process if she intends to challenge her suspension.

“If she truly believes in democracy, she must allow the institutions she claims to serve to address her grievances,” Gbadebo insisted.

“Resorting to media trials and international blackmail only serves to undermine the very foundations of justice.”

The group also stressed that public officials must exhibit a level of decorum befitting their offices. They criticized what they viewed as Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attempts at self-victimization, arguing that such behavior is unbecoming of a lawmaker.

“Her current path of sensationalism and self-victimization is unbecoming of a lawmaker,” Gbadebo remarked. “If she represents the people, she must prioritize Nigeria’s interests over her personal ambitions.”

Reaffirming its commitment to defending Nigeria’s reputation, the DCNY called on Nigerians both at home and abroad to reject any actions that might jeopardize the nation’s image and democratic processes.

“Nigeria is bigger than any individual,” Gbadebo declared. “We urge Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to halt her destructive actions, seek reconciliation, and act in a manner befitting a public servant.”

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng