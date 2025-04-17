Senate President Godswill Akpabio has endorsed Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno’s bid for a second term—barely 24 hours after the latter publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election

Governor Eno, a member of the opposition PDP, had declared his support for President Tinubu to serve a second term in office

Legit.ng reports that the gesture was reciprocated by Akpabio, a key leader within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance in Nigeria.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has endorsed Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Bassey Eno, for a second term in office.

As reported on Thursday, April 17, by Premium Times, the Nigerian No.3 citizen made the endorsement in his goodwill message at the public lecture organised by the Faculty of Social Science, University of Uyo, on Tuesday, April 16.

Akpabio insinuates that Governor Eno's second term is assured. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Akpabio was represented by Saviour Enyiekere, chairperson of the National Assembly Service Commission.

Governor Eno, an alumnus of the institution, who recently bagged a doctorate in political science with specialisation in public administration, was the guest lecturer at the ceremony. He spoke on the theme “Leading Economic Development in Sub-Nationals of the Nigerian Federation, the Arise Agenda.”

While Senator Akpabio is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Eno is a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio stated that the incumbent Akwa Ibom governor “has shown governance, love and humility in all aspects.”

Akpabio said:

“Sir, for doing that, I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I am speaking for the elders and to tell you we are also going to support you for a second term.

“We will support you in whatever aspiration you have. Yesterday, you broke a record by being the first opposition governor to declare support for a second term bid of Mr (Bola) Tinubu."

Governor Eno leans towards President Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria. Photo credit: @_PastorUmoEno

Source: Twitter

Umo Eno's political career

Eno is a Nigerian clergyman and politician who is the Governor of Akwa Ibom. He was the former commissioner for lands and water resources in the south-south state, and the founder of All Nations Christian Ministry International.

He became commisioner in 2021 but resigned from the position to aspire to become governor.

Read more on Akpabio:

2027 election: Eno endorses Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Eno said President Tinubu will be in office for two terms of eight years.

Eno disclosed this at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

Vowing that the Akwa Ibom state government will continue to collaborate with the administration of President Tinubu, Eno said the Nigerian leader "has shown us love and has worked with us across party lines." He, therefore, promised to reciprocate the president's gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng