Kogi state - Gunmen have attacked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house located at Obeiba-Ihima in Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

The armed men vandalized windows in Senator Natasha’s grandfather’s house believing the Kogi Central Senator was present.

Senator Natasha says it's direct response to her courageous stance against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

According to Nigerian tribune, sources said security operatives swiftly responded and repelled the attackers.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who confirmed the attacked said some gunmen, invaded her family house on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The suspended federal lawmaker made this known in a press statement issued on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

“This calculated assault appears to be a direct response to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courageous stance against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of sexual harassment. We urge the Inspector General of Police to immediately reinstate her security details.”

Sharing her account of the incident, she said:

“Two days ago, my younger brother took some contractors to my hometown in Ihima to inspect locations for upcoming projects I attracted to my senatorial district.

“The unknown gunmen assumed I was the one in town and attacked my family house that night. Thankfully, the civil defense team and community members responded promptly and chased them off. A report was made at the police area command, and no one was hurt.”

