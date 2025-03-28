Mr Macaroni has reacted to a statement made in a post by senator Ben Bruce where he supported Godswill Akapbio

The Senate President had been accused of alleged corruption and Ben Bruce reacted to the allegation

Fans also supported the skit maker, and they shared what Ben Bruce was allegedly after for taking such action

Content creator Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has reacted to a post made by Senator Ben Bruce about his colleague, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate President, who was recently accused of sexual harassment by his colleague in the senate, was also battling alleged corruption allegations as well.

Ben Bruce made a post to throw his weight behind Akpabio and asserted that he would not watch while some people destroy the institution he was once proudly part of.

Reacting to Ben Bruce's post, the skit maker called him a hypocrite. He pointed out that Nigerian politicians only care about themselves.

Mr Macaroni also affirmed that politics for Nigerian politicians was about their pockets and not about the people.

Mr Macaroni shares old tweets

In an attempt to remind the former lawmaker about his attitude towards corruption and how Akpabio handled power few years ago, Mr Macaroni, who used some veterans in his skit, shared some old tweets made by the politician.

In the tweets, Senator Ben Bruce lashed out at Akpabio and even tagged some foreign nations handles to see how the politician was allegedly misusing power.

See the post here:

What fans said about Mr Macaroni's tweet

Reactions have trailed the post made by the comedian and actor. Here are comments below:

@celebrity_painter19 commented:

"Sense no really common."

@realfeelings7701 reacted:

"Do they care for posterity? Even those who have had the humbling experience of the death of close loved ones! You'll think they'll be more sensible."

@nellobrownn said:

"Mr Ben Bruce just want APC ticket so he can return to the senate come 2027 so he stops making sense with his words."

@im__sheilaaa wrote:

"I swear as long as they are benefiting they will never see anything wrong with the government."

@legendary_e.e stated:

"Ben Bruce started playing to the gallery when the news came out that his Silver Bird company was owing some big loan/tax to the government, this money is huge that he can’t afford to offset it, then they made him the government PR."

@q_meenahh shared:

"No lies, their specialty is to eat and let others starve."

@balo_ng said:

"Socrates predicted the end of democracy, the last part he said " the time will come when fraudsters, criminals, thieves, will said they need power, and democracy will say give them." By then, the kind of authoritarian leadership you will see, will be worse than any monarchial system."

Mr Macaroni speaks about religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Macaroni opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B.

According to him, he had always known he would be successful, but he did not know how and when it would happen.

He also mentioned that he does not adhere to any specific religion, although his father is a Muslim and his mother is a Christian.

