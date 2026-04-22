Seun Kuti has dragged the fans of his bestie, Verydarkman, in posts on his Instagram story over Sowore and other activists

The singer and VDM had unfollowed each other online over what the activist said about Sowore, as Kuti did not agree with it

Fans of Wizkid were happy about the development and shared their observations about the singer and VDM

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has blasted Martins Vincent Otse’s fans, known as Ratels, in posts shared on his Instagram story.

Earlier, the singer and Verydarkman unfollowed each other over Sowore’s support for VDM’s alleged rival, Blord.

Reactions as Seun Kuti lambastes VDM’s fans, Wizkid FC rejoices. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti/@verydarkblackman/@omoyelesowore

Source: Instagram

In one of his posts, Kuti stated that he would not allow Ratels to join his live stream to insult Sowore. He added that he would defend Sowore and would not tolerate such behaviour.

He also explained that if two of his friends were in conflict, he would not take sides, as it was their personal issue.

The music star further warned that he is no one’s minion and would not allow anyone to insult his friends in his presence.

Seun Kuti gives Ratels new name

In another post on his Instagram page, Kuti referred to Ratels as “rats,” accusing them of hiding under a different identity. He also shared a picture of a bucket and asked them to “donate their tears” into it.

This comes weeks after Verydarkman and Kuti publicly supported each other when the singer had a face-off with Wizkid.

VDM had stood by Kuti, praised his father, and warned Wizkid against disrespecting the legendary singer.

Seun Kuti sends strong message to VDM's fans, Wizkid FC reacts. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

They were also seen at Fela’s grave, paying homage with drinks and other items.

Fans taunt Seun Kuti over post

Reacting, fans of Wizkid, known as FC, expressed excitement over the development. They noted that Wizkid would likely be pleased to see the tension between Seun Kuti and VDM.

Some added that “what goes around comes around,” as they dragged the singer over the situation.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Seun Kuti's posts

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer about VDM's fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@ aoladbabashoki_yorubademon commented:

"It’s obvious many of you read but don’t understand or maybe you just glace through cos tell me what he said that make you think he’s against vdm, seun is simply talking about those people that are on his page insulting him."

@biyimayowa wrote:

"What goes around comes around. Wizzy go Dey happy ryt now."

@_biggirll wrote:

"Sowore is not someone to be insulted. Not at all."

@priscy_pink said:

"Vdm juju quick fade oo. Everyone eyes just dey clear any how."

@godie74 shared:

"FCs gather here let have some fun, say ye ye ye."

@splendid__0 wrote:

"God of Wiz, you always show up for that man, I knew it won't take long!."

@khalifa_olah reacted:

"Everybody don Dey wise."

VDM taunts Pastor Chris Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his take on what the cleric said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims.

Source: Legit.ng