Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has reacted after his side's elimination from the Ziraat Turkish Cup

Genclerbirligi defeated Galatasaray 2-0 at the Rams Park to send the defending champions out of the competition

Striker Victor Osimhen returned to action from injury with a second-half cameo, but couldn’t help his team

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has expressed his disappointment after his team’s elimination from the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

Genclerbirligi defeated Galatasaray 2-0 at Rams Park in Istanbul to knock the defending champions out of the competition in the quarter-final stage.

Victor Osimhen returned to action for Galatasaray against Genclerbirligi. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

According to TRT Futbol, Buruk made nine changes to the starting 11 that defeated the same team in the Turkish Super League four days ago.

Osimhen returned to the matchday squad for the first time in 35 days since he fractured his arm during the 4-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League.

Buruk introduced the striker in the 78th minute, but he was unable to influence the game for 18 minutes, as the Lions fell to a surprise loss and elimination.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray’s elimination

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his team’s surprising elimination from the cup at the hands of Genclerbirligi.

The manager admitted that his team was not good enough, as they struggled in all aspects of the game and couldn't blame rotation, as their opponents did the same.

“It's a disappointing, unexpected defeat. We were playing at home. We made nine changes compared to the previous game, but so did our opponent. We have very important players,” he told GS TV.

“The bad part is that we couldn't create anything in the first half. “We lost possession too often, and we couldn't create chances. We wanted to win the cup, we wanted to reach the final, we did that last year.”

“We couldn't do it this year. It was a surprising defeat for us at home. Of course, we are disappointed.”

Second-choice goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc was in tears at full-time after committing an error leading to a goal, and Buruk was quick to defend him.

“He played in every match in the cup last year. He's done a good job this year too. There can be bad luck, mistakes, but we shouldn't blame Günay for these mistakes,” Buruk added.

Okan Buruk defends Gunay Guvenc after his error against Genclerbirligi. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

“Individual mistakes can happen, but judging based solely on the players isn't always right. After the match, our fans called out to us and showed their support. We're about to play the most important match of the season. This unity is very important for us.”

Galatasaray will immediately begin preparation for the crucial intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce this weekend.

Osimhen sends message to Buruk

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen sent a message to his manager, Okan Buruk, informing him of his readiness to return to action.

The club has been careful not to rush the striker back and hopes to have him fully fit when they face Fenerbahce in the intercontinental derby.

Source: Legit.ng