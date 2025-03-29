Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over alleged forgery of signatures in a recall petition against her

Natasha made this move after INEC acknowledged receipt of the petition but noted that it initially failed to meet critical requirements before corrections were made

However, the Ebira People’s Association has condemned the recall process, accusing INEC of supporting fraudulent activities

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Kogi state commissioner of police, Miller Dantawaye, over alleged forgery of signatures.

Natasha petitions IGP over recall process by INEC. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria, Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

INEC confirms receipt of petition

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, March 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acknowledged receiving the petition, which reportedly carried signatures from more than half of the 474,554 registered voters in the senatorial district, that failed to meet critical requirements.

In a significant twist of events, INEC wrote to Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Presiding Officer of the Senate, Akpabio, confirming that the contact details of the petitioners had now been corrected.

Reacting, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, faulted INEC for not outrightly dismissing a petition seeking her recall.

But on Saturday, March 29, The Punch reported that the petitions were submitted to the IG and the police commissioner on Friday afternoon, March 28.

Natasha's legal team writes IGP

In a bold move, the suspended senator’s legal team, led by Victor Giwa, revealed that Akpoti-Uduaghan had petitioned the IG and the Kogi state police commissioner over the alleged forged signatures in the recall petition.

In an interview with The Punch, he added that a copy of the petition would also be submitted to INEC.

Giwa said:

“Firstly, we are aware that those signatures were forged, and it is the act of APC members in Kogi state, who are desperate to remove her. Secondly, we are prosecuting the case in court.”

Speaking further, he explained that the legal team decided to take the forgery petition to the police because it involved a criminal offence.

However, Giwa insisted that the forgery allegation must first be addressed before the commission could proceed to the next stage of the recall process, especially given that a related case was still pending in court.

Natasha's kinsmen tackle INEC

Natasha's kinsmen moves against INEC as plot to sack Kogi senator thickens. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Ebira People’s Association has condemned the ongoing recall process against Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as a politically motivated gang up designed to undermine democracy.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, the association’s Secretary, Baba Abdulrazaq, said:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has illegally provided support to impostors, dissidents, and petitioners who claim to have gathered 250,000 forged and stolen signatures,” Abdulrazaq stated.

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Kogi Central has denied receiving N500 million from Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan denied ever receiving such funds from Senator Akpabio.

Source: Legit.ng