In a recent interview, Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan explained how she experienced repeated sexual harassment from Senate President Godswill Akpabio

She told Sky News UK and the BBC that she was suspended from the Senate after she made allegations against the Senate president

Akpoti-Uduaghan made these revelations after the Nigerian Senate released a key statement and dismissed her claims against Akpabio

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making lewd and suggestive comments towards her, including inappropriate physical gestures in the presence of other senators.

Suspension: Natasha accuses Akpabio of sexual harassment

Again, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accuses Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Natasha H Akpoti

Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate on March 6, 2025, for "gross misconduct and unruly behaviour," a day after submitting a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio.

Legit.ng also reported that Akpabio accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of distorting the facts and misrepresenting the Senate on the international scene.

But in an emotional interview with the BCC published on Wednesday, March 19, the embattled senator described her suspension as an attempt to silence her.

Natasha: "Akpabio repeatedly made lewd advances towards me"

Natasha explains how Akpabio hailed her waist and said it would make good movements. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

The Kogi senator alleged that Akpabio frequently made sexual advances towards her in and out of the senate chamber and sometimes before other senators.

Buttressing her point, Senator Natasha alleged that Akpabio would “squeeze my hands in a very suggestive way”.

“There was a time I forgot to wear my ring because I rushed to work. And there were about five senators there. And Akpabio said ‘oh Natasha, you are not wearing your ring… is this an invitation to treat?” she said.

“There was another time he made a statement like ‘Natasha, your husband is really enjoying. It looks like you’d be able to make good movements with your waist’.

“He makes such sexist statements. And then they (other senators) all laughed.”

She, however, added that the positive for her is that some female parliamentarians from across Africa have reached out to her to encourage her and as well share similar experiences.

Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke on Wednesday, after an interview granted to a British British television station, Sky News UK, where she compared her treatment to male senators.

Natasha: Court backs Senate’s disciplinary process

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja gave a fresh order on the Nigerian Senate's disciplinary process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, lifted its earlier injunction restraining the Senate from suspending the Kogi Central Senator.

The FCT high court cleared the way for the Senate’s disciplinary process against Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.

