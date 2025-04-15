Multitalented Nigerian content creator Mr Macaroni has gone online to drag the Special Assistant to the president

He quoted a tweet by President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, who had talked down on GEJ (Goodluck Jonathan)

Macaroni’s comment about the politician spiked reactions on social media, as many shared their hot takes

Nigerians wasted no time in reacting to a new post by Mr Macaroni, whose real name is Debo Adedayo.

The popular content creator and activist did not take it lightly with Dada Olusegun, President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Social Media.

In a tweet dated 2011, during the administration of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the SA to the president went online to rant and insisted on a protest. He also called the then president unflattering names in the tweet.

Reacting to this tweet, Debo asked Dada why he had become so quiet despite the hardship being experienced by the masses.

Macaroni's tweet reads:

"This one too is now a Patriot o 😂Now if citizens rightfully criticize President Tinubu or call for Protests he will say the people are unpatriotic. He is now an Emergency Lover of Nigeria because he is Special Assistant to another President he didn’t call a Fool and an Idiot."

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Macaroni's post

Read some tweets below:

@enyola said:

"He’s called Tinubu worst names in the past so it’s more of stomach infrastructure than patriotism. Wetin concern am concern Nigeria🤣."

@iykeinfos said:

"Mr Macaroni, just allow them bring Nigeria to the Ground 1st and they'll realize they don't have anywhere to run too."

@vian337 said:

"Stomach infrastructure, give him money and watch him insult Tinubu, this one don’t have integrity."

@donBishops_ said:

"Even if you become Nigeria's president today you will still think of your pocket first. Anyone from naija cannot fix Naija's problems anymore lol."

@GbueJ said:

"I hardly follow celebrity on social media but everyday, @mrmacaronii keeps reassuring me that I didn't make a mistake following him. If there were several voices like yours championing for good leadership, we would've been on track by now. Keep doing it your way."

@gpthecreator said:

"A lot them are hypocrites. When they were fronting protest then you will think they love Nigeria so much. Their godfather is now doing everything to avoid a protest against the constitutional rights of Nigerians. Whether they like it or not power must change hand."

@orjichima172 said:

"The guy was just hungry, so he needed food, immediately his problems were solved, he became a patriot."

@emmachidii:

"Lol 😂 Foolishness, emergency lover of the country as you rightly used. He was just hungry then, now he’s eating on same table with them."

