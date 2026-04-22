Yusuf Buhari has announced candidacy for the House of Representatives in Katsina State under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Local leaders expressed strong support for Yusuf Buhari's legislative ambition and called for quality representation

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda emphasised unity and integrity as key principles for the upcoming 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Former President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, has formally declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency in Katsina State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yusuf Buhari made his interest known Wednesday during a courtesy visit to Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Yusuf Buhari Seeks House of Reps seat under APC in Katsina State. Photo credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

Hon. Musa Haro, District Head of Dumurkul, who led the delegation, stated that Yusuf Buhari’s aspiration reflects the collective desire of the people of Daura, Sandamu, and Mai’adua.

Haro said the people want Yusuf Buhari for quality representation and inclusive development.

He described Yusuf as a focused and patriotic young leader with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to public service.

The traditional ruler said the visit is to seek Governor Radda’s guidance, blessings, and support for Yusuf’s ambition.

Responding, Governor Radda commended Yusuf Buhari for his interest in serving the people of Katsina State.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to internal democracy, fairness, and unity within the APC.

Governor Radda advised the aspirant to remain steadfast, consult widely, and maintain humility and integrity throughout the political process.

The visit underscores ongoing political consultations within the APC and highlights the increasing momentum ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle in Katsina State.

Nigerians react as Buhari's son joins 2027 race

@ImamUmar11

I pray they will never regret endorsing him, because being tson of a good leader doesn’t make you good enough.

@Xarseep__

Big move ahead of 2027.Wishing him wisdom, integrity, and real commitment to the people. Leadership is not just about position; it’s about impact. H truly s Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua with honesty and results.

@MINDSETB412

APC, as a political party, is too smart and organized. They don't want to in any way miss that Late Baba B permanent northern vote. Great moves

@sanuog1

If you like, bring late Buhari entire Buhari family, it won't save APC. Insha Allah, trying to use Buhari's son just to salvage your failure is dead on arrival, you guys will receive the shock of ur life....2027 is just around the corner.

Yusuf Buhari bids for the 2027 House of Reps election in Katsina State. Photo credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: Yusuf Buhari tipped for House of Reps

Recall that in Contesting as the APC candidate for Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua constituency ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC stakeholders in Katsina solidify support for Muhammadu Buhari's son to boost the APC's election chances.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda reportedly identifies Yusuf as his anointed candidate for the upcoming political race.

Yusuf Buhari standing beside father’s remains.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that an emotional video showed Yusuf Buhari standing solemnly beside his father’s remains during the burial in Daura.

The scene has sparked an outpouring of sympathy on social media, with many Nigerians expressing support and recognising the pain of personal loss.

Former President Buhari, who ruled from 2015 to 2023, died at 82 in London and was buried in Daura, his hometown.

Source: Legit.ng