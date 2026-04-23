2 Firms Take Action to Boost Local Renewable Energy Industry

The Rural Electrification Agency signed an MoU with Mente Energy Limited to launch the Renewable Energy Localisation and Industrialisation Programme

REA Managing Director Abba Aliyu and Mente Energy founder Tolu Osekita endorsed the initiative aimed at boosting local manufacturing and job creation

The partnership introduced a five-year framework and a 20-year demand model to attract investment and scale Nigeria’s renewable energy industry

FCT, Abuja - The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Mente Energy Limited to strengthen Nigeria’s renewable energy sector through a new industrialisation initiative.

The agreement, signed in Abuja, was endorsed by the REA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abba Aliyu, alongside the Founder and Managing Partner of Mente Energy, Tolu Osekita.

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The collaboration will drive the Renewable Energy Localisation and Industrialisation Programme (RELIP), designed to position Nigeria’s clean energy sector as a structured and investment-ready industry.

Programme aims to drive jobs and economic value

Officials said the initiative is expected to stimulate job creation, encourage local production of renewable energy components, and support long-term economic growth.

Over recent years, Nigeria has witnessed increased adoption of solar power solutions, including mini-grids and solar home systems, across both urban and rural areas, with businesses also turning to renewable energy to power operations.

A key feature of the programme is the development of a 20-year national demand model for renewable energy components, aimed at guiding investment decisions and providing clarity on market opportunities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Aliyu said the initiative would help ensure more value is retained within the country.

“By organising national demand and strengthening the institutional architecture for domestic manufacturing, we are creating the conditions for investment, jobs, and industrial growth to take root here in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the agency remains open to partnerships with both domestic and international investors interested in building Nigeria’s clean energy capacity.

Industry stakeholders highlight investment potential

Osekita described the partnership as a major step towards unlocking opportunities within the renewable energy space.

“What RELIP does is bring structure to those significant opportunities, creating the clarity and confidence needed for capital, local and global, to invest at scale,” he said.

He noted that clearer frameworks would help attract sustained investment into the sector.

Five-year framework to guide implementation

The agreement establishes a five-year collaboration framework, with RELIP serving as the flagship initiative.

Its first phase, expected within six months, will focus on building the analytical, commercial, and institutional systems required to attract investors and scale operations.

The programme is also expected to align public sector initiatives with private sector demand, creating a pipeline of viable projects while supporting investments in areas such as solar panel assembly, battery production, and inverter manufacturing.

In addition, the partnership is set to pave the way for the Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NREIF 2.0), aimed at mobilising large-scale funding into the sector and accelerating Nigeria’s transition to sustainable energy.

Source: Legit.ng