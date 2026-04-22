Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Bimbo Ademoye’s Reaction Trends As Timini Kisses Her in Public, Elicits Talks: “Insult to Her Lover”
Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye’s Reaction Trends As Timini Kisses Her in Public, Elicits Talks: “Insult to Her Lover”

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • A video of Bimbo Ademoye and one of her close friends, Timini Egbuson, has surfaced online, drawing the attention of some of her fans
  • In the clip, the two were seen kissing while not on a movie set, as people around them also reacted
  • Their action has generated reactions among fans, who tagged Ademoye’s partner in the video and dragged Timini for his action

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

What Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye and her colleague Timini Egbuson were doing in a viral video caught the attention of their fans.

The actress, who recently spoke about her academic challenges while in school, was seen standing and smiling at Egbuson in the recording.

Video of Bimbo Ademoye and Timini kissing trends, elicits reactions
Reactions as Bimbo Ademoye trends over kissing video with Timini in public. Photo credit@timini/@bimboademoye
Source: Instagram

Egbuson looked at her and complimented her beauty, telling her that she was irresistible. He then moved close to her to kiss her on the lips.

Bimbo Ademoye’s reaction to Timini’s action

Ademoye’s reaction showed that she was not entirely interested in what he was about to do, but she still allowed him to go ahead.

Read also

Mayowa Lambe reacts unbothered amid messy controversies trailing her: “Red na for atarodo”

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Even after the kiss, her facial expression suggested mixed feelings, before the two laughed off Timini’s playful behaviour.

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye, Timini’s kissing video

Video of Bimbo Ademoye and Timini kissing trends, elicits reactions
Bimbo Ademoye's fan tag her partner over video of her and Timi kissing. Photo credit@bimboademoye
Source: Instagram

Fans of the two thespians were divided over the actor’s action. Some said Bimbo Ademoye’s partner, VJ Adams, should not see what Timini did to her, with a few tagging him and drawing his attention to the clip.

Others questioned whether Ademoye is already married to VJ Adams and why such a public act was allowed when they were not on a movie set. They also suggested that more may be happening behind the scenes during film production.

However, some fans defended Ademoye, noting that her body language showed she was not fully comfortable with Timini Egbuson’s behaviour.

Here is the X video below:

How fans reacted to Bimbo Ademoye's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

Read also

Tiwa Savage trends as she sends message to female colleague Yemi Alade

@adeolaye stated:

"Just imagine, u guys aren’t on script yet u kiss for fun, so sure benefits go dey sup once in a while behind d scene. Acting na life drama on it’s own."

@shaliela wrote:

"She didn't like it but she can't complain or cause trouble."

@Arizon230 reacted:

"I love the two of them together but this useless boy is not ready to settle down.. bimbo is so beautiful."

@Adereie shared:

"Huh, she def didn’t want that kiss, but allowing him though hmmmmm. Definitely should pick up my googles for these ones."

@oesp_joe96 reacted:

"Is Bimbo not dating that vj Adams guy? Or am I getting it wrong?Why kiss each other this way? Isn’t that an insult to their partners. We have lost it all in this country. What happened to our manners and shame."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother.

Read also

Music Executive Ijoba Danku reportedly attacked in Lagos over his support of Tinubu

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity Gists
Hot:
Cbn deadline Dawn staley Gary owen Eid al fitr General overseer