A video of Bimbo Ademoye and one of her close friends, Timini Egbuson, has surfaced online, drawing the attention of some of her fans

In the clip, the two were seen kissing while not on a movie set, as people around them also reacted

Their action has generated reactions among fans, who tagged Ademoye’s partner in the video and dragged Timini for his action

What Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye and her colleague Timini Egbuson were doing in a viral video caught the attention of their fans.

The actress, who recently spoke about her academic challenges while in school, was seen standing and smiling at Egbuson in the recording.

Reactions as Bimbo Ademoye trends over kissing video with Timini in public. Photo credit@timini/@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Egbuson looked at her and complimented her beauty, telling her that she was irresistible. He then moved close to her to kiss her on the lips.

Bimbo Ademoye’s reaction to Timini’s action

Ademoye’s reaction showed that she was not entirely interested in what he was about to do, but she still allowed him to go ahead.

Even after the kiss, her facial expression suggested mixed feelings, before the two laughed off Timini’s playful behaviour.

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye, Timini’s kissing video

Bimbo Ademoye's fan tag her partner over video of her and Timi kissing. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Fans of the two thespians were divided over the actor’s action. Some said Bimbo Ademoye’s partner, VJ Adams, should not see what Timini did to her, with a few tagging him and drawing his attention to the clip.

Others questioned whether Ademoye is already married to VJ Adams and why such a public act was allowed when they were not on a movie set. They also suggested that more may be happening behind the scenes during film production.

However, some fans defended Ademoye, noting that her body language showed she was not fully comfortable with Timini Egbuson’s behaviour.

Here is the X video below:

How fans reacted to Bimbo Ademoye's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@adeolaye stated:

"Just imagine, u guys aren’t on script yet u kiss for fun, so sure benefits go dey sup once in a while behind d scene. Acting na life drama on it’s own."

@shaliela wrote:

"She didn't like it but she can't complain or cause trouble."

@Arizon230 reacted:

"I love the two of them together but this useless boy is not ready to settle down.. bimbo is so beautiful."

@Adereie shared:

"Huh, she def didn’t want that kiss, but allowing him though hmmmmm. Definitely should pick up my googles for these ones."

@oesp_joe96 reacted:

"Is Bimbo not dating that vj Adams guy? Or am I getting it wrong?Why kiss each other this way? Isn’t that an insult to their partners. We have lost it all in this country. What happened to our manners and shame."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother.

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng