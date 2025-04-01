Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has again called out Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi state and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, asking Nigerians to hold them responsible should there be any violence at her planned rally.

Natasha, who is currently on a six-month suspension from the Senate over the violation of rules, made the call while urging her supporters to come out in masses for her homecoming sallah rally, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 1.

Natasha speaks after police warning

The suspended senator made the announcement hours after the state police command issued a statement urging him to suspend the planned rally, citing an intelligence report that some hoodlums had planned to attack the rally and that the governor had banned political rallies in the state. Her statement reads:

"My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our peaceful Sallah celebrations today. However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible."

On Monday, March 31, Governor Ahmed Ododo's government banned all political rallies or gatherings. However, Senator Natasha had vowed to continue with her "homecoming" rallies, saying that she was only returning to her state to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with the people in her constituents.

Senator Natasha was suspended by the Senate for six months for violating the Senate's standing rule. Her dilemma started after confronting Senate President Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of a systemic silencing. She later accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The Kogi Central senator claimed that her challenges at the National Assembly started when she started rejecting the Senate president's sexual advances. However, Akpabio had vehemently denied the allegation and his wife had challenged Natasha in court.

Following her suspension, Senator Natasha had held several local and international media interviews to project her arguments and explained that the leadership of the Senate has mee making a systemic move to silence her.

The Kogi Central senator is currently facing a recall process by some members of her constituents, who have gathered their signatories. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that the next step is a referendum.

