Former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over alleged defamatory statements made by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Bello’s legal representatives are demanding that Akpoti-Uduaghan provide evidence to back her claims or face arrest and prosecution for defamation

The former governor also issued a formal letter to the senator, requesting a public apology and retraction of the statements published in two national dailies

The immediate past governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), over alleged defamatory statements made against him by the suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha calls out Akpabio, Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello tackles Natasha over assassination plot. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha called out Akpabio over an alleged report that her rally in Kogi could be hijacked by hoodlums.

Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of instructing former Kogi state governor, Bello, to assassinate her.

Natasha, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, made the allegation on Tuesday, April 1, while addressing her supporters in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA).

She also called out Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, over these allegations.

Yahaya Bello reacts demands probe

In the petition, written and signed by his solicitor, Mr. N.A. Abubakar, to the IG on Wednesday, April 16, Yahaya Bello called on the Nigeria Police Force under his (IG’s) leadership to invite Akpoti-Uduaghan to substantiate her allegation against him with credible evidence.

“Where she fails to do so, cause her to be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law for criminal defamation, inciting public disturbance and spreading false information injurious to public peace,” the lawyer wrote.

Yahaya Bello petitions IGP over defamation by Natasha. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

He said that the utterances made against the former governor were not only false, reckless and inciting, but “they constitute serious criminal defamation, false accusation and incitement to public disorder, all of which are offences under the Nigerian law.”

The former governor has also written to Akpoti-Uduaghan, through his counsels, Chief R.O. Balogun, SAN & Co, demanding retraction and public apology over defamatory statements made against him in two national dailies, or face legal consequences.

As reported by The Punch, he urged the IGP to expedite action on the petition, stating that:

“Failure to act in the circumstances of these egregious offences by Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan will embolden others to also weaponise political platforms for dangerous falsehoods and criminal misrepresentation, especially with an eye to gaining dishonest advantage over opponents, thus endangering our democracy.”

