2027 Election: Peter Obi Speaks on Possibility of Defecting to APC, Details Emerge
- Peter Obi said he came across a viral social media report regarding an APC gathering where his name was mentioned
- The former Anambra state governor asserted that he does not engage in toxic politics, blackmail, or any form of political manipulation
- Obi, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), warned that his name should not be associated with such narratives
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has said "both now and in the future", he is not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), nor is he an intending member.
In a recent statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Obi said his stance on politics has always been rooted in integrity, fairness, and issue-based engagement.
The 63-year-old expressed his firm belief that all political parties should "assess aspirants solely on their competence, capacity, and compassion — qualities essential for building a better Anambra state and a better Nigeria".
Anambra 2025 election: Peter Obi speaks
Ahead of the 2025 Anambra state governorship election, Obi explained that his former ally, Valentine Ozigbo, who recently teamed up with the APC, should be evaluated based on his "leadership qualities".
"As we approach the Anambra State governorship election in November, I sincerely hope that all parties, including mine, will ensure a transparent and democratic process, and engage in credible, fair primaries.
"This election presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to embrace true democracy — something that, unfortunately, remains elusive in our nation today.
"I wish all political parties the very best in conducting free and fair primaries, and I call on all stakeholders to uphold justice throughout the process. We must reject toxic politics, for that is the only path to achieving the democratic nation we currently lack."
'Tinubu fears Peter Obi' - Akintayo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stephen Akintayo, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, said the only political candidate that President Bola Tinubu fears is Obi.
Akintayo said that a combination of presidential hopeful Obi and Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state, would give BAT - as President Tinubu is fondly called - 'sleepless nights'.
Akintayo expressed doubts about El-Rufai’s sincerity in the mission to democratically sack Tinubu in the next general election.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.