Peter Obi said he came across a viral social media report regarding an APC gathering where his name was mentioned

The former Anambra state governor asserted that he does not engage in toxic politics, blackmail, or any form of political manipulation

Obi, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), warned that his name should not be associated with such narratives

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has said "both now and in the future", he is not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), nor is he an intending member.

In a recent statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Obi said his stance on politics has always been rooted in integrity, fairness, and issue-based engagement.

The 63-year-old expressed his firm belief that all political parties should "assess aspirants solely on their competence, capacity, and compassion — qualities essential for building a better Anambra state and a better Nigeria".

Anambra 2025 election: Peter Obi speaks

Ahead of the 2025 Anambra state governorship election, Obi explained that his former ally, Valentine Ozigbo, who recently teamed up with the APC, should be evaluated based on his "leadership qualities".

Obi said:

"As we approach the Anambra State governorship election in November, I sincerely hope that all parties, including mine, will ensure a transparent and democratic process, and engage in credible, fair primaries.

"This election presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to embrace true democracy — something that, unfortunately, remains elusive in our nation today.

"I wish all political parties the very best in conducting free and fair primaries, and I call on all stakeholders to uphold justice throughout the process. We must reject toxic politics, for that is the only path to achieving the democratic nation we currently lack."

