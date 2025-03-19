Peter Obi joined the Muslim community in Onitsha, Anambra State, to break their Ramadan fast, showcasing his commitment to interfaith unity

Videos of Obi sitting on the floor and sharing a meal with worshippers went viral, earning praise for his relatable and humble approach

This gesture aligns with Obi’s broader efforts to connect with Nigerians and critique the federal government’s perceived disconnect from the people

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has once again demonstrated his commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity by participating in interfaith activities.

Over the weekend, Obi joined the Muslim community in Onitsha, Anambra State, to break their daily Ramadan fast at the Onitsha Central Mosque.

Peter Obi has called on the federal government to remember the people in villages and small settlements. X| ziter001,IPrinceSaviour

This gesture, which has since gone viral on social media, shows his continued efforts to bridge religious and cultural divides in Nigeria.

Videos circulating online show Obi sitting on the floor, sharing a meal with children and other worshippers at the mosque.

The humble and relatable act resonated deeply with many Nigerians, who praised the former Anambra State governor for his down-to-earth approach.

This visit to Onitsha followed a similar engagement in Awka, the state capital, where Obi had joined Muslims to break their fast on Friday.

Ibrahim Abdulkarim, a social media user who tweets as #Ziter001, shared photos and videos of the event, captioning them:

“Yesterday, after breaking his fast at iftar in Awka, Mr. Peter Obi joined the Muslim Ummah in Onitsha for breakfast at the Onitsha Central Mosque.”

Another user, #IPrinceSaviour, tweeted:

“Today again, H.E Peter Obi joins our Muslim brothers and sisters in breaking their daily fasting at the Onitsha Central Mosque.”

Obi positioning self as formidable opposition

Obi’s participation in these events is not an isolated act but part of a broader pattern of engagement with various communities across Nigeria. Since his presidential campaign, he has consistently positioned himself as a leader who prioritizes grassroots connection and national unity.

His presence at significant religious and cultural events, particularly those involving marginalized or minority groups, has endeared him to many Nigerians who see him as a leader who genuinely cares about the people.

This latest gesture also aligns with Obi’s ongoing critique of the federal government’s policies, which he has often described as exclusionary and disconnected from the realities of ordinary Nigerians.

By actively participating in events like the Ramadan iftar, Obi not only highlights the importance of interfaith harmony but also subtly contrasts his approach with what many perceive as the aloofness of the current administration.

