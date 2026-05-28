A young man dealt with a nearby student hostel that turned his compound into a dumping ground

The man involved the authorities after a calm approach failed to stop the act. He shared how that didn't work out

He also went to a police station to make a statement and contacted his lawyer before taking matters into his own hands

A young man living in a student area has sparked reactions online after sharing how he handled neighbours who turned his compound into a refuse dump.

In a video shared on TikTok by @afolabizion, the man narrated his months-long ordeal with occupants of a nearby student hostel around the KWASU area.

A Nigerian man deals with his neighbours who dumbs trash in his compound. Photo credit: @afolabizion/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man explained that tenants from the hostel next door made a habit of throwing waste into his compound for years.

Neighbours throw dirt inside compound, man reacts

The man, who appeared in a white singlet throughout the clip, showed photos and videos of the mess which littered his ground.

He stated that he first tried a calm approach by confronting one of the tenants who promised the matter would be raised at their next meeting.

He also went to a police station to make a statement and contacted his lawyer, who advised filing a petition to the landlord or caretaker.

The man revealed he bagged all the refuse he found in his compound, which filled about 15 sacks, and started returning them to the hostel.

He said in the TikTok video:

"When I start giving them the taste of their medicine, they were so pissed. You can see it in their face."

"I'm big on protecting my space," he stated. "What I'm doing is not coming from a place of hate. I'm just doing what I have to do."

He added that the neighbours got angry and challenged him, but he insisted he had tried logic before and it never worked.

The cycle continued. He would pack the dirt and return it. They would throw it back. He would come again.

Watch the concerning video below:

Reactions as man deals with dirty neighbours

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Kwara man's post below:

Kikelomo said:

"I think I like your pettiness and calmness Fola. 😁 Just take your time and don’t rush your creativity."

ORI OLA said:

"Go to the local government in your area and ask for the Environmental Sanitation. Department and lay your complain."

Ayomiposi said:

"I no dey there but e sweet me."

Lady shares disturbing comment married neighbour made

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on X after sharing her experience with a neighbour who gave his wife a stern warning.

Source: Legit.ng