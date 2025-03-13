Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has expressed his readiness to work with Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Governor Bala noted that the objective of working with Obi was to strengthen the opposition in Nigeria ahead of the next general election

Bala said he admired Peter Obi's style of politics as he described him as the face of the opposition in Nigeria's current politics

Bauchi - Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has said he was willing to work with the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The governor, who spoke after a closed-door meeting with Peter Obi at the government house in Bauchi, said he will be doing that to strengthen the opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general election.

Bala Mohammed has said he is ready to work with Peter Obi ahead of 2027 general elections Photo Credit: @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

Bauchi governor expressed admiration for Peter Obi

Bala revealed that he admired and respected the political style of Peter Obi, adding that the two-term governor of Anambra state has a clear vision of governance and politics.

He praised the statesmanship of the former presidential candidate, commended his versatile nature and his deep knowledge of the economy and governance.

His statement reads in part:

“Peter Obi has a clear vision of where politics and politicians should be in terms of bringing good governance, impacting the people, and uniting the country. It is always a delight to listen to him because of his deep knowledge and mastery of statistics.”

What Bala Mohammed discussed with Peter Obi

The Bauchi governor revealed that his discussion with Obi cut across a range of national issues, including the opposition's state in Nigeria and the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Governor Bala described Peter Obi as the face of the opposition in Nigeria and expressed appreciation for what he was doing, adding that he was the face of the opposition whether "we like it or not".

He expressed his readiness to work with the former Anambra governor so that they can "close rank" and strengthen the opposition in Nigeria.

Bala Mohammed has called for strong opposition as he played host to Peter Obi Photo Credit: @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

Why opposition must come together - Bala Mohammed

Bala explained that he and others must come together to bring good governance and presented a vibrant opposition with strategy and vision. He maintained that this was the only way to rescue Nigeria from mediocre parading themselves as leaders.

He said it was time for the opposition to step out and act with focus and sincerity. He noted that a united opposition would be a message that would resonate because his fellow governors supported his kind of alliance.

Peter Obi had earlier stated that his visit to the governor was part of his larger consultations with stakeholders in addressing the challenges of the country.

See the governor's statement here:

El-Rufai's son expressed change of mind on Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bashir El-Rufai, son to the former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has made a u-turn about his view on Peter Obi.

Obi, who was the Labour Party presidential candidate of the 2023 election, now described as a potential president or vice president by the former governor's son.

Bashir El-Rufai's comment came amid the defection of his father, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the SDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng