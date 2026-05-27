Atiku Abubakar wins ADC primary, positioning himself for the 2027 presidential race

He secured 1,846,370 votes, defeating Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen significantly

Atiku's victory reshapes political dynamics and potential alliances ahead of elections

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after winning the party’s primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The result officially positions Atiku for a major political showdown with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other opposition figures, including Peter Obi, in the race for Nigeria’s highest office.

Final Winner of ADC Presidential Primary Declared as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Atiku defeats Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen

The outcome of the primary was announced on Wednesday night by Tunde Ogbeha, the returning officer for the exercise.

According to the results declared, Atiku secured a commanding victory over his rivals with a total of 1,846,370 votes.

Former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, came second with 504,117 votes, while Mohammed Hayatu-Deen polled 177,120 votes, The Cable reported.

ADC primary reshapes 2027 political landscape

Atiku’s victory is expected to significantly alter political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections, especially as opposition parties continue consultations and coalition talks.

The former Vice-President had entered the race as one of the leading contenders following weeks of intense political mobilisation across several states, Vanguard reported.

Fresh battle looms ahead of 2027 election

With the ADC primary now concluded, political attention is expected to shift toward possible alliances, campaign strategies and the broader contest involving the ruling APC and other opposition blocs.

Observers believe Atiku’s emergence could intensify competition ahead of the next presidential election as political activities gradually gather momentum nationwide.

Atiku wins 3 states

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has recorded decisive victories in three major states—Kano, Lagos and Kebbi—in the ongoing African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary.

The results place him firmly ahead of other contenders, including former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, as the party continues collation nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng