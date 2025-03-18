Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has publicly challenged Labour Party’s Peter Obi, to employ the NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye

Omokri argued that if Obi truly admired Rita’s moral values, he should give her automatic employment in one of his companies to set an example for his employees

Interestingly, the challenge has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, however, Peter Obi is yet to react

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has challenged Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Omikri urged Obi to offer automatic employment to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, who went viral for criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

NYSC member: Reno Omokri challenges Peter Obi

Reno Omokri tells Peter Obi to employ Lagos corper who tackled Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Omokri, in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, March 18, urged Obi to back his admiration for Ushie’s moral values with action by employing her in one of his companies.

Legit.ng recalled that Peter Obi condemned the Nigerian government and NYSC for allegedly threatening the corps member known as Raye, after she criticised Tinubu's administration’s handling of economic issues in a viral TikTok video.

Reacting, Reno Omokri argued that if Peter Obi truly believed Ushie embodied a good upbringing and the right moral virtues, he should integrate her into his workforce to inspire similar behaviour among his employees.

Omokri tells Obi to employ embattled NYSC member

Reno Omokri's challenge to Peter Obi has gotten many talking.

Source: Facebook

Omokri tweeted:

"Peter Obi has several companies. I urge him to put his money where his mouth is. If he thinks that the National Youth Service Corp member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, displayed a good upbringing and projected the right moral virtues, then I challenge him to offer her automatic employment in any of his companies so she can bring that attitude which he now so admires into his companies and teach all Peter Obi's employees to likewise behave like her."

"Nigerians, don't you agree with this suggestion?"

Nigerians react as Omokri challenged Obi

His statement has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians, but Peter Obi has not responded to the challenge.

However, Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@adulawoglory tweeted:

"I will Donate a million Naira to South East Development if Peter Obi can employ the Girl."

@Qladele tweeted:

"We support it."

@ogboru_david tweeted:

"Yeah we all agree to that."

@AdetunjiAdewolu tweeted:

"The majority of parents fail at raising their children, but the opposition should consider Nigeria first because politics will not solve every issue."

Read more about the NYSC member who criticised Tinubu

Tinubu's aide denies calling for NYSC member’s execution

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has make clarification about his Facebook post on NYSC member, who called Tinubu a terrible president.

Ajayi said he never called for the execution of Uguamaye, for criticizing President Tinubu over cost of living in Nigeria.

The Presidential aide said what he meant by capital punishment under the NYSC protocol is expulsion.

