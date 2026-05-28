An aspirant of the University of Ibadan who missed the admission cut-off mark in 2025 has shared her experience

The young lady mentioned what she was told by someone, and sought people’s advice after writing her JAMB exam

The statement she shared on her page about the University of Ibadan and her UTME score made people react

A University of Ibadan candidate who missed the 2025 admission cut-off mark by 3 points asks people for advice and posts her 2026 UTME score online.

In her post, she explained that she had written the JAMB exam a year ago and got a specific score, which she later realized was 3 points away from the score she needed to secure admission.

Lady who missed UI admission cut-off speaks out, asks for help. Photos for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, olasunkanmi ariyo

Source: Getty Images

University of Ibadan candidate posts UTME score

Not wanting to give up, Ridu Mmie wrote that this year she wrote the JAMB exam once again and also mentioned her score.

Also in the same post, she explained that after she missed the University of Ibadan admission last year, she heard a statement from someone. However, she is not sure of it and doesn't want to fall victim, hence she took to her page to ask people if what she heard is true.

University of Ibadan candidate seeks advice after posting 2026 UTME score. Photo Source: Facebook/Ridu Mmie

Source: Facebook

After her statement went viral, people reacted to it and advised her, stating that she shouldn't follow the statement she heard, as admission into the University of Ibadan is strictly by merit.

On her Facebook page, Ridu Mmie wrote:

"Is it true that you can't use connection to get admission to the University of Ibadan? I don't want to be duped please. Last year I got 314 and I was given 3 points away from cutoff but this year I got 317 and someone volunteered to help me to get slot. Please I need your advice on this, I don't want to be duped."

Reactions as UI aspirants post UTME score

Mamedu said:

"He wants to scam you. Don't give him shishi. Ui doesn't do runs. Be guided."

Olabisi added:

"You will be scammed. All you need to do is to put more effort in your POSTUTME."

Susan shared:

"I will advise you to get the Post UTME past questions and study them very well. You don't need connection to get admission to U.I."

Jide noted:

"You don't have to lobby at UI once the candidate meets cut off point. Therefore, it is better for the candidate to prepare well for post UTME, and what you need to do at this critical moment is to enroll him at one the Post UTME classes for better results. Best of luck!'

Isola John shared:

"Trust the process and believe in your ability. As you do well in utme, prepare for UI post UTME."

Toyeeb noted:

"UI is one of the school with transparent admission process. Once you score above the cutoff, trust me, you'll be admitted. No need of any connections."

Babson noted:

"Get past questions and prepare well. Your jamb is good enough to earn you admission. Study harder for the post utme. God will help you in Jesus name. Don't waste money."

Joseph shared:

"Once you meet up with cut off point especially if you surpass it, your admission is assured. UI is purely on merit."

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady finally got admission into the University of Ibadan after writing JAMB and post-UTME two times.

She said she stayed at home for some years after secondary school because of money problems. The lady also said she cried after her first post-UTME result, but she did not give up. She later passed and got admission into UI.

UTME: University of Ibadan candidate opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant shared his post-UTME experience after he scored 10 in his first attempt.

He said he thought the UI post-UTME was easy before writing it, but he was surprised by his result. The boy also said he learned important lessons after his second attempt and explained that the school sets questions in a pattern.

Source: Legit.ng