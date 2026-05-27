Cubana Chiefpriest has opened up about his feud with Burna Boy while granting an interview

The businessman and the singer have been at loggerheads for a while and have exchanged words online several times

Many fans were displeased with some of the things he alleged Burna Boy did to him, as they dragged him and took sides online

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has shared what led to his long-running feud with singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

A few months ago, the two personalities dragged each other online, forcing fans to pick sides.

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest revisits feud with Burna Boy. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

While speaking during an interview on Beat FM, the businessman and singer opened up about what led to the clash with Burna Boy. According to him, Burna Boy is jealous of his relationship with Davido.

He explained that he was minding his business when Burna Boy came for him and started posting things about him online.

The socialite also claimed that the singer’s attacks were directed at his source of wealth.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares more about feud

In the recording, CP, as he is fondly called, stated that Burna Boy tried to attack the source of his wealth. He noted that when it happened, he felt the Last Last crooner was trying to bring down something that had helped him, especially as he had tried to book him in the past.

He said:

“I was like, you are trying to bring down something that helped you.”

Cubana Chiefpriest shares reason for feud

Speaking further, the businessman noted that Burna Boy probably felt they were supposed to be very close and roll together.

Fans defend Burna Boy over Cubana Chiefpriest's interview about their feud. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

However, after comparing their relationships, he realised that Davido had always been more connected to him.

He added that Davido has always shown up for him, from attending the opening of his businesses to supporting him during his house opening.

Cubana Chiefpriest also claimed that Burna Boy had been trying to get into some of the businesses he was involved in. He pointed out that the singer has now ventured into the nightclub business.

According to him, Burna Boy may have wanted to prove he could also succeed in the same areas, just as he ventured into music.

In his words:

“He felt I was supposed to be with him, but Davido has always been there for me. He opened all my outlets and my house. He comes through. I felt so bad about the whole thing. He, too, has invested in the nightlife business, and he is now trying to do what CP is doing.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions of fans to Cubana Chiefpriest's interview

Here are comments below:

@themyth_midas wrote:

"So because u dey do one business now someone else shouldn’t do it? If he do naw jealousy be that. Wahala."

@browny277official reacted:

"Who see am go thing say nah him fellow big artist he dey talk to, oga me self sabi sing ooo.'

@kellyblaq_08 commented:

“You were a little bit sad because 14 people voted for you."

@leponky wrote:

"Burnaboy can actually buy this belle na water guy."

@efezyofficial said:

"Make music because of Burna. Remember Burnaboy is an international superstar."

@oluchukw_u commented:

"Normal, we all know Burna first come for you, and I know is because of Davido."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs a road in Owerri

Legit.ng reported that Chiefpriest took to his Instagram story to share videos of a road he recently constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng