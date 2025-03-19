Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the declaration of a state of emergency

Obi criticized the action as a dangerous precedent that could undermine democratic governance, describing it as a backdoor imposition of martial rule that does not align with democratic norms

Urging the National Assembly to reject the decision, Obi warned that unchecked executive overreach could normalize impunity and further destabilize Nigeria’s political system

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to suspend Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and impose a state of emergency in the state.

Obi described the move as “reckless” and an unconstitutional overreach that threatens Nigeria’s democracy.

"This Is Reckless": Peter Obi Breaks Silence as Tinubu Suspends Fubara, Declares State of Emergency

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra governor made his stance on the matter known vuia his official X handle on Wednesday, March 19.

“The unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara from office is not only unconstitutional but also reckless.

“It has plunged us back into a state of lawlessness, hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey," Obi said.

Warning against erosion of democracy

Obi warned that disregarding the rule of law in such a manner signals a dangerous precedent that could erode democratic values and governance in Nigeria.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless—it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs. This decision does not align with democratic norms or good governance," he said.

The former Anambra State governor also criticized the move as a “backdoor imposition of martial rule” in Rivers State, calling it an extreme measure that is neither justified nor in the best interest of the people.

Calls for Legislative Intervention

Obi urged the National Assembly and all democratic stakeholders to reject Tinubu’s actions, emphasizing that unchecked executive overreach could normalize impunity in governance.

“A state of emergency does not mean an elected governor can be removed unilaterally. This action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the separation of powers. If left unchecked, it could foster a culture of impunity," he said.

He further argued that Nigeria is already grappling with issues such as electoral irregularities and political instability, and arbitrary removals of elected officials would only deepen the crisis.

Obi’s Call for a ‘New Nigeria’

"This Is Reckless": Peter Obi Breaks Silence as Tinubu Suspends Fubara, Declares State of Emergency

Source: Twitter

Concluding his statement, Obi reiterated his vision for a just and democratic Nigeria, urging citizens and political leaders to stand against unconstitutional actions.

“I appeal to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow this to stand, as it only deepens the culture of impunity and brigandage already threatening our democracy,” he said. “A new Nigeria is POssible!”

Rivers state of emergency: PDP sends message to Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it an unconstitutional move aimed at undermining democracy.

The party also rejected the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as administrator of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng