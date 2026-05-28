Atiku Abubakar, set for his seventh presidential run, has received the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party flag as its 2027 presidential candidate

Atiku achieved this feat after polling 1.8 million votes in the May 2026 nationwide direct presidential primary election of the ADC

Atiku, who was vice president from 1999 to 2007, was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has formally received the party flag as the party’s flagbearer.

As reported by The Nation, the presentation took place in Abuja on Wednesday evening, May 27, following the nationwide collation of the party’s presidential primary election results.

Atiku Abubakar receives the ADC party flag in Abuja after emerging as the party’s presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

News Central TV also noted the development.

Atiku polled 1,846,370 votes; former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi polled 504,117 votes, while Mohammed Hayatu-Deen garnered 177,120 votes.

David Mark, the national chairman of the ADC, handed over the flag to the ex-Nigerian No.2 citizen. Party leaders and supporters were present at the event.

Mark said:

“I would like to hand over our flag to our flagbearer and the man who will take us to the villa.

“The journey ahead might not be easy, but with Nigerians on our side, we will win. Nigerians are watching to see if we can put them first. Let tonight mark a rebirth of political trust. Let’s embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.”

Atiku accepts ADC's nomination

Reacting, Atiku said:

“I hereby accept the nomination.”

In his acceptance speech, Atiku called on other contestants, Amaechi and economist Hayatu-Deen, to close ranks and work for the party's progress.

How Atiku won ADC ticket

Legit.ng reports that Atiku dominated the contest across many northern states, recording landslide victories in Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Kano, Gombe, Borno, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi.

In Adamawa, his home state, he polled 177,141 votes against Amaechi’s 1,896 votes and Hayatu-Deen’s 18,949 votes. He also secured 155,595 votes in Kano, 136,933 in Gombe, 115,410 in Bauchi, and 108,784 in Kaduna.

Atiku Abubakar dominates northern states with wide-margin victories over Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in the ADC presidential contest. Photo credit: @Mohayatudeen, @atiku, @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi, however, performed strongly in parts of the South-south, winning Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Ebonyi states.

In his home state of Rivers, the ex-transportation minister recorded one of the biggest margins of the election, polling 115,650 votes against Atiku’s 912 votes. He also defeated the former vice president in Bayelsa with 21,404 votes to 1,470 and in Delta with 35,325 votes to 10,023.

Hayatu-Deen failed to win any state but posted notable numbers in Benue, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, and Niger states.

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ADC's Bala makes fresh demand

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nafiu Bala-Gombe, a former deputy national chairman of the ADC, asked the chief judge of the Federal High Court for a change of the judge handling a matter involving his party.

Bala-Gombe, who is laying claim to the party’s chairmanship seat, sought a transfer of his suit from Judge Emeka Nwite to another judge. This, he said, is to enable judicial impartiality.

Source: Legit.ng