ADC Presidential Primaries 2027: Full Breakdown of Atiku’s Votes Across Nigeria
- Atiku has officially clinched victory in the ADC presidential primaries 2027, securing widespread support across Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja
- His strongest backing came from the North-East and North-West, with Adamawa and Kano delivering the largest vote counts
- The full breakdown reveals a clear regional pattern that shaped his path to winning the primaries
The ADC presidential primaries 2027 have concluded, with Atiku emerging as the winner.
The official breakdown of votes across the 36 states and Abuja (FCT) has now been released, offering a clear picture of his nationwide support.
Atiku’s stronghold in the North-East
Atiku’s home state, Adamawa, delivered the highest number of votes with 177,141, cementing his dominance in the North-East.
Other states in the region also showed strong backing:
- Gombe: 136,933
- Bauchi: 115,410
- Borno: 86,084
- Taraba: 48,523
- Yobe: 44,841
This region proved to be Atiku’s strongest base, accounting for a significant portion of his total votes.
North-West support
The North-West also contributed heavily to Atiku’s victory, with Kano delivering 155,595 votes, the second-highest tally nationwide. Other notable figures include:
- Kaduna: 108,784
- Katsina: 74,444
- Kebbi: 65,523
- Sokoto: 63,823
- Zamfara: 60,500
- Jigawa: 51,238
Middle Belt contributions
The Middle Belt states showed moderate but steady support:
- Niger: 79,206
- Benue: 55,177
- Kogi: 48,351
- Plateau: 47,559
- Nasarawa: 41,649
South-East and South-South votes
The South-East and South-South regions contributed smaller but notable figures:
- Anambra: 58,566
- Imo: 52,222
- Enugu: 33,879
- Abia: 25,153
- Ebonyi: 1,210
South-South highlights include:
- Akwa Ibom: 17,623
- Cross River: 17,461
- Delta: 10,023
- Bayelsa: 1,470
- Rivers: 912
South-West performance
In the South-West, Atiku’s numbers were modest compared to the northern states:
- Lagos: 37,783
- Ogun: 25,634
- Oyo: 23,011
- Ekiti: 18,395
- Ondo: 18,287
- Osun: 12,321
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contributed 18,704 votes, reflecting moderate support in the nation’s capital.
See the full list below:
1. Adamawa: 177,141
2. Kano: 155,595
3. Gombe: 136,933
4. Bauchi: 115,410
5. Kaduna: 108,784
6. Borno: 86,084
7. Niger: 79,206
8. Katsina: 74,444
9. Kebbi: 65,523
10. Sokoto: 63,823
11. Zamfara: 60,500
12. Anambra: 58,566
13. Benue: 55,177
14. Imo: 52,222
15. Jigawa: 51,238
16. Taraba: 48,523
17. Kogi: 48,351
18. Plateau: 47,559
19. Yobe: 44,841
20. Nasarawa: 41,649
21. Lagos: 37,783
22. Enugu: 33,879
23. Ogun: 25,634
24. Abia: 25,153
25. Oyo: 23,011
26. FCT: 18,704
27. Ekiti: 18,395
28. Ondo: 18,287
29. Akwa Ibom: 17,623
30. Cross River: 17,461
31. Edo: 15,918
32. Osun: 12,321
33. Delta: 10,023
34. Kwara: 6,805
35. Bayelsa: 1,470
36. Ebonyi: 1,210
37. Rivers: 912
Atiku’s victory in the ADC presidential primaries 2027 was driven largely by overwhelming support in the North-East and North-West, with Adamawa and Kano standing out as his strongest bases.
While his numbers in the South were lower, the nationwide spread of votes ensured his overall win.
PDP governorship primaries: Winners emerge
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.