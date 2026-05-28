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ADC Presidential Primaries 2027: Full Breakdown of Atiku’s Votes Across Nigeria
Politics

ADC Presidential Primaries 2027: Full Breakdown of Atiku’s Votes Across Nigeria

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Atiku has officially clinched victory in the ADC presidential primaries 2027, securing widespread support across Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja
  • His strongest backing came from the North-East and North-West, with Adamawa and Kano delivering the largest vote counts
  • The full breakdown reveals a clear regional pattern that shaped his path to winning the primaries

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The ADC presidential primaries 2027 have concluded, with Atiku emerging as the winner.

The official breakdown of votes across the 36 states and Abuja (FCT) has now been released, offering a clear picture of his nationwide support.

Adamawa leads with highest votes, confirming Atiku’s strong base in the North-East.
Atiku wins ADC primaries as votes across 36 states and Abuja show his nationwide support. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Atiku’s stronghold in the North-East

Atiku’s home state, Adamawa, delivered the highest number of votes with 177,141, cementing his dominance in the North-East.

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Other states in the region also showed strong backing:

  • Gombe: 136,933
  • Bauchi: 115,410
  • Borno: 86,084
  • Taraba: 48,523
  • Yobe: 44,841

This region proved to be Atiku’s strongest base, accounting for a significant portion of his total votes.

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ADC presidential primary: Atiku in early lead amidst irregularity claims as collation pauses

North-West support

The North-West also contributed heavily to Atiku’s victory, with Kano delivering 155,595 votes, the second-highest tally nationwide. Other notable figures include:

  • Kaduna: 108,784
  • Katsina: 74,444
  • Kebbi: 65,523
  • Sokoto: 63,823
  • Zamfara: 60,500
  • Jigawa: 51,238

Middle Belt contributions

The Middle Belt states showed moderate but steady support:

  • Niger: 79,206
  • Benue: 55,177
  • Kogi: 48,351
  • Plateau: 47,559
  • Nasarawa: 41,649

South-East and South-South votes

The South-East and South-South regions contributed smaller but notable figures:

  • Anambra: 58,566
  • Imo: 52,222
  • Enugu: 33,879
  • Abia: 25,153
  • Ebonyi: 1,210

South-South highlights include:

  • Akwa Ibom: 17,623
  • Cross River: 17,461
  • Delta: 10,023
  • Bayelsa: 1,470
  • Rivers: 912

South-West performance

In the South-West, Atiku’s numbers were modest compared to the northern states:

  • Lagos: 37,783
  • Ogun: 25,634
  • Oyo: 23,011
  • Ekiti: 18,395
  • Ondo: 18,287
  • Osun: 12,321

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contributed 18,704 votes, reflecting moderate support in the nation’s capital.

See the full list below:

1. Adamawa: 177,141

2. Kano: 155,595

3. Gombe: 136,933

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4. Bauchi: 115,410

5. Kaduna: 108,784

6. Borno: 86,084

7. Niger: 79,206

8. Katsina: 74,444

9. Kebbi: 65,523

10. Sokoto: 63,823

11. Zamfara: 60,500

12. Anambra: 58,566

13. Benue: 55,177

14. Imo: 52,222

15. Jigawa: 51,238

16. Taraba: 48,523

17. Kogi: 48,351

18. Plateau: 47,559

19. Yobe: 44,841

20. Nasarawa: 41,649

21. Lagos: 37,783

22. Enugu: 33,879

23. Ogun: 25,634

24. Abia: 25,153

25. Oyo: 23,011

26. FCT: 18,704

27. Ekiti: 18,395

28. Ondo: 18,287

29. Akwa Ibom: 17,623

30. Cross River: 17,461

31. Edo: 15,918

32. Osun: 12,321

33. Delta: 10,023

34. Kwara: 6,805

35. Bayelsa: 1,470

36. Ebonyi: 1,210

37. Rivers: 912

Atiku’s victory in the ADC presidential primaries 2027 was driven largely by overwhelming support in the North-East and North-West, with Adamawa and Kano standing out as his strongest bases.

While his numbers in the South were lower, the nationwide spread of votes ensured his overall win.

Read also

Breaking: Atiku takes commanding lead in ADC presidential primaries ahead of Amaechi

Nationwide breakdown reveals regional patterns that shaped Atiku’s path to victory.
Kano delivers second-largest tally, strengthening Atiku’s dominance in the North-West. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

PDP governorship primaries: Winners emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted governorship primaries across several states, producing flagbearers who will contest in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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