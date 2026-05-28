Atiku has officially clinched victory in the ADC presidential primaries 2027, securing widespread support across Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja

His strongest backing came from the North-East and North-West, with Adamawa and Kano delivering the largest vote counts

The full breakdown reveals a clear regional pattern that shaped his path to winning the primaries

The ADC presidential primaries 2027 have concluded, with Atiku emerging as the winner.

The official breakdown of votes across the 36 states and Abuja (FCT) has now been released, offering a clear picture of his nationwide support.

Atiku wins ADC primaries as votes across 36 states and Abuja show his nationwide support. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Atiku’s stronghold in the North-East

Atiku’s home state, Adamawa, delivered the highest number of votes with 177,141, cementing his dominance in the North-East.

Other states in the region also showed strong backing:

Gombe: 136,933

Bauchi: 115,410

Borno: 86,084

Taraba: 48,523

Yobe: 44,841

This region proved to be Atiku’s strongest base, accounting for a significant portion of his total votes.

North-West support

The North-West also contributed heavily to Atiku’s victory, with Kano delivering 155,595 votes, the second-highest tally nationwide. Other notable figures include:

Kaduna: 108,784

Katsina: 74,444

Kebbi: 65,523

Sokoto: 63,823

Zamfara: 60,500

Jigawa: 51,238

Middle Belt contributions

The Middle Belt states showed moderate but steady support:

South-East and South-South votes

The South-East and South-South regions contributed smaller but notable figures:

Anambra: 58,566

Imo: 52,222

Enugu: 33,879

Abia: 25,153

Ebonyi: 1,210

South-South highlights include:

Akwa Ibom: 17,623

Cross River: 17,461

Delta: 10,023

Bayelsa: 1,470

Rivers: 912

South-West performance

In the South-West, Atiku’s numbers were modest compared to the northern states:

Lagos: 37,783

Ogun: 25,634

Oyo: 23,011

Ekiti: 18,395

Ondo: 18,287

Osun: 12,321

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contributed 18,704 votes, reflecting moderate support in the nation’s capital.

See the full list below:

1. Adamawa: 177,141

2. Kano: 155,595

3. Gombe: 136,933

4. Bauchi: 115,410

5. Kaduna: 108,784

6. Borno: 86,084

7. Niger: 79,206

8. Katsina: 74,444

9. Kebbi: 65,523

10. Sokoto: 63,823

11. Zamfara: 60,500

12. Anambra: 58,566

13. Benue: 55,177

14. Imo: 52,222

15. Jigawa: 51,238

16. Taraba: 48,523

17. Kogi: 48,351

18. Plateau: 47,559

19. Yobe: 44,841

20. Nasarawa: 41,649

21. Lagos: 37,783

22. Enugu: 33,879

23. Ogun: 25,634

24. Abia: 25,153

25. Oyo: 23,011

26. FCT: 18,704

27. Ekiti: 18,395

28. Ondo: 18,287

29. Akwa Ibom: 17,623

30. Cross River: 17,461

31. Edo: 15,918

32. Osun: 12,321

33. Delta: 10,023

34. Kwara: 6,805

35. Bayelsa: 1,470

36. Ebonyi: 1,210

37. Rivers: 912

Atiku’s victory in the ADC presidential primaries 2027 was driven largely by overwhelming support in the North-East and North-West, with Adamawa and Kano standing out as his strongest bases.

While his numbers in the South were lower, the nationwide spread of votes ensured his overall win.

Kano delivers second-largest tally, strengthening Atiku’s dominance in the North-West. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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