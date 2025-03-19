2027: Akintayo Mentions “Only Candidate Tinubu Fears”, Combo That'll Give BAT “Sleepless Nights”
- Public commentator Stephen Akintayo has claimed that Peter Gregory Obi is the only presidential candidate the incumbent Nigerian leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is afraid of
- Akintayo, via a social media post, said Tinubu would be very worried if Obi and another opposition leader, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, decide to team up together
- Legit.ng reports that as Nigerians set sight on the 2027 presidential election, different permutations have begun to surface
FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Stephen Akintayo, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, on Tuesday, March 18, said the only political candidate that President Bola Tinubu fears is Peter Obi, a Labour Party (LP) chieftain and presidential hopeful.
Akintayo said a combination of Obi and Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state, will give BAT—as President Tinubu is fondly called—'sleepless nights'.
Legit.ng recalls that El-Rufai recently left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The 65-year-old stated in a recent interview that the ruling party had abandoned its progressive ideals. He accused the APC of straying from its original principles and transforming into a party driven by personal interests.
Since El-Rufai joined the SDP, some individuals have joined the 35-year-old party.
Akintayo, however, expressed doubts about El-Rufai’s sincerity in the mission to democratically sack Tinubu in the next general election.
He wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page:
“The pnly political candidate that @officialABAT Fears is @PeterObi hence a combination of @PeterObi and @elrufai will give @officialABAT a sleepless nights. The only problem with this combination is this? Can @elrufai be trusted? From the countless insults from him and his children to his personality. No 1 rule of power; Never outshine your boss! Can an @elrufai VIP refrain from outshining @PeterObi? "
Akintayo added:
Just thinking loud. I am yet to see a formula that will defeat @officialABAT in 2027. This @elrufai move looks like dividing northern votes to still help @officialABAT win. Chai! Again, just thinking loud.”
2027 election: SDP's El-Rufai under fire
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, scolded El-Rufai.
Lamido criticised El-Rufai over the former APC chieftain's call for opposition politicians to join the SDP.
After El-Rufai urged those deemed opposition leaders like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rauf Aregbesola, and Rotimi Amaechi, to join him in his new political movement, Lamido strongly rejected El-Rufai’s invitation, questioning his political ideology.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.