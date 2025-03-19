Public commentator Stephen Akintayo has claimed that Peter Gregory Obi is the only presidential candidate the incumbent Nigerian leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is afraid of

Akintayo, via a social media post, said Tinubu would be very worried if Obi and another opposition leader, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, decide to team up together

Legit.ng reports that as Nigerians set sight on the 2027 presidential election, different permutations have begun to surface

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Stephen Akintayo, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, on Tuesday, March 18, said the only political candidate that President Bola Tinubu fears is Peter Obi, a Labour Party (LP) chieftain and presidential hopeful.

Akintayo said a combination of Obi and Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state, will give BAT—as President Tinubu is fondly called—'sleepless nights'.

Stephen Akintayo makes claim on presidential and vice-presidential ticket that would give President Tinubu 'sleepless nights'. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that El-Rufai recently left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The 65-year-old stated in a recent interview that the ruling party had abandoned its progressive ideals. He accused the APC of straying from its original principles and transforming into a party driven by personal interests.

Since El-Rufai joined the SDP, some individuals have joined the 35-year-old party.

Akintayo, however, expressed doubts about El-Rufai’s sincerity in the mission to democratically sack Tinubu in the next general election.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page:

“The pnly political candidate that @officialABAT Fears is @PeterObi hence a combination of @PeterObi and @elrufai will give @officialABAT a sleepless nights. The only problem with this combination is this? Can @elrufai be trusted? From the countless insults from him and his children to his personality. No 1 rule of power; Never outshine your boss! Can an @elrufai VIP refrain from outshining @PeterObi? "

Akintayo added:

Just thinking loud. I am yet to see a formula that will defeat @officialABAT in 2027. This @elrufai move looks like dividing northern votes to still help @officialABAT win. Chai! Again, just thinking loud.”

Nasir El-Rufai recently left the APC. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Read more on Nasir El-Rufai:

2027 election: SDP's El-Rufai under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, scolded El-Rufai.

Lamido criticised El-Rufai over the former APC chieftain's call for opposition politicians to join the SDP.

After El-Rufai urged those deemed opposition leaders like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rauf Aregbesola, and Rotimi Amaechi, to join him in his new political movement, Lamido strongly rejected El-Rufai’s invitation, questioning his political ideology.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng