President Tinubu pledges intensified efforts to rescue abducted children nationwide

New security measures announced for schools in vulnerable communities to enhance safety

Rescued children to receive comprehensive rehabilitation and long-term support from the government

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government will intensify efforts to rescue abducted children across the country, declaring that no child held captive by criminals has been forgotten.

The President gave the assurance in a Children’s Day message released on Wednesday, May 27, where he addressed growing concerns over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of the country, particularly in Oyo and Borno states.

Tinubu Breaks Silence Over Abduction of Children, Issues Fresh Order, "I Say This as a Father"

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks on abducted children

Tinubu said the occasion of Children’s Day, which coincided with the Eid al-Kabir celebration, was overshadowed for some families whose children and teachers remain in captivity.

“As we mark this special day, which coincides with Eid-el-Kabir, some Nigerian children and their teachers in Oyo and Borno should be with their families, but are being held captive by criminals.

“Some children have been forced into fear. Some parents cannot join today’s celebration because their hearts are set on one prayer: ‘Bring our children home," the President stated.

Tinubu expressed sympathy for affected families and reassured them that the government remains committed to securing the safe return of the victims.

“To those children, their parents, and their teachers, I say this as a father and your President: you are not forgotten. You are not abandoned,” he said.

Security agencies ordered to intensify rescue efforts

Tinubu disclosed that he had directed security agencies to sustain and strengthen coordinated rescue operations nationwide.

According to him, the operations must prioritise intelligence gathering and the safe recovery of abducted children and vulnerable citizens.

“I have directed all relevant security agencies to sustain and intensify coordinated rescue operations for abducted children and other vulnerable citizens across the country.

“These operations must be intelligence-led, carefully executed and focused on the safe recovery of our children," he stated.

Fresh school protection measures announced

The President also announced new directives aimed at strengthening school security in vulnerable communities.

He said the government would improve school vulnerability mapping, strengthen coordination between state authorities and security agencies, and establish rapid emergency response systems for schools in high-risk areas.

Tinubu added that the Federal Ministry of Education had been instructed to deepen the implementation of the Safe Schools framework across the country.

“Every school in a vulnerable area must know who to call, what to do, where to move, and how to protect children when danger is identified,” he said.

FG promises support for rescued children

The President further assured Nigerians that rescued victims would receive adequate rehabilitation and reintegration support.

According to him, the responsibility of government does not end with rescue operations alone.

“A child who returns from trauma must return to care, medical attention, counselling, education and dignity,” Tinubu said.

He added that relevant ministries and agencies had been directed to ensure proper care and long-term support for children affected by abduction, violence and displacement.

Citizens urged to support child protection efforts

Tinubu also called on parents, community leaders, teachers, transport unions, vigilantes and the media to actively support efforts aimed at protecting children.

He stressed that security agencies alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of child protection without community cooperation.

“The fight to protect children must begin before an attack happens, not after one has already occurred,” the President stated.

He urged Nigerians to promptly report suspicious movements around schools and communities to help prevent attacks and safeguard children nationwide.

Tinubu, Shettima send Eid al-Kabir message to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have called on Nigerians to embrace peace, tolerance and unity as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid al-Kabir.

The leaders made the appeal on Wednesday, May 27, during separate Eid prayer gatherings in Lagos and Maiduguri, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence, national unity and mutual understanding among citizens.

Source: Legit.ng