Joshua Audu Gana, representing Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency, defended his inability to deliver on constituency projects, citing funding constraints and his opposition status

During a PDP stakeholders' meeting in Mokwa, Gana addressed criticism from party leaders, including Alhaji Suleiman Kupanti, over his performance

While some constituents expressed frustration, Gana's supporters pledged to reassess his leadership and learn from the situation

Mokwa, Niger State – On April 2, during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mokwa Local Council, Joshua Audu Gana, the House of Representatives member for Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency, addressed growing dissatisfaction over his performance in delivering constituency projects.

Gana firmly defended his position, stating that he would not resort to unethical practices to meet public demands.

Lawmaker Laments Mounting Pressure on Him to Deliver Amidst Financial Struggles

The meeting saw local party leaders, including Alhaji Suleiman Kupanti, the PDP Chairman in Mokwa, expressing concerns about Gana's stewardship.

Kupanti criticised the lawmaker's inability to meet expectations, reflecting the frustration among constituents.

In response, Gana clarified that some of the expectations placed upon him were unrealistic, citing the complexities of public office and the varying levels of responsibility it entails.

He assured stakeholders that while he might not fulfil every request, he would redirect their concerns to the appropriate channels.

“I thank God I am not God,” Gana remarked, emphasising that he could not meet all expectations.

He further explained, “The money in public office is not my father’s money. It is government money, and when you want to score me, look at the national budget and the allocation for our constituency. Only when projects are fully funded, can you hold me accountable.”

Opposition status and funding constraints

Gana also pointed to his position in the opposition as a contributing factor to the funding challenges.

He noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controls most of the allocations, contrasting the current political landscape with the previous administration when the PDP was in power.

Mixed reactions from constituents

While Gana's remarks aimed to provide clarity, they sparked criticism from some constituents who demanded more action and fewer explanations.

However, his supporters pledged to learn from the situation and reassess his leadership moving forward.

Lawmaker Laments Mounting Pressure on Him to Deliver Amidst Financial Struggles

About Niger State

Niger State is located in the north-central region of Nigeria and is the largest state in the country by landmass.

It was created in 1976 and named after the River Niger, which runs through it.

Known for its rich agricultural potential, Niger State also houses important hydroelectric power stations, such as the Kainji and Shiroro dams, and is steeped in historical significance with landmarks like the Zuma Rock. Its capital is Minna.

