A Nigerian lady celebrated graduating from the University of Ibadan after waiting nearly 10 years to study Law successfully

UI law graduate shared emotional struggles she faced while watching her mates advance academically during admission delays

The UI law graduate encouraged people facing setbacks not to abandon dreams despite years of waiting and uncertainty in life

A Nigerian lady who finished secondary school almost 10 years ago has celebrated becoming a law graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI).

The graduate, identified as Precious Adekojo, took to LinkedIn to share her inspiring academic journey while celebrating her latest achievement.

A University of Ibadan law student celebrates degree after finishing secondary school 10 years ago. Photo credit: Precious Adekojo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her emotional post, Precious revealed that it had been nearly a decade since she left secondary school before finally earning her law degree from the prestigious institution.

UI law graduate celebrates degree in style

According to her, she had opportunities to study other courses in different universities along the way, but she remained determined to study Law at the University of Ibadan despite the delays and setbacks she experienced.

Reflecting on the long journey, she explained that her passion for the legal profession kept her focused through difficult moments and uncertainty.

According to her, the experiences, growth, and relationships she built along the way made the long delay feel meaningful in the end.

Precious also used her story to encourage people currently facing delays, setbacks, or discouragement in life not to give up on their dreams.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"THE JOURNEY OF ALMOST A DECADE!

Last week, I officially became a law graduate from the University of Ibadan. As I was reminiscing about my admission journey, it dawned on me that it’s been almost ten years since I left secondary school. Along the way, I had opportunities to study other courses in other universities, but I was determined, almost stubbornly so, about studying law at the University of Ibadan.

Looking back, it’s funny because I didn’t have a grand vision or a perfectly mapped-out plan. It was just pure, youthful love for the profession that kept me focused. And today, I’m deeply grateful that the journey of almost a decade paid off in the end.

It wasn’t easy. It was tough watching the great heights my mates were reaching while I was still trying to find my footing. There were nights I regretted my choices and wondered if I should have taken another course, graduated early, and moved on with my life. But today, I’m grateful for gaining admission at the time I did and into the course I did. The experiences, the growth, the relationships I’ve built along the way make the delay feel like an intentional part of the story.

This post is not just to celebrate my graduation, but to encourage anyone facing delays, setbacks, or discouragement in any season of their life. It’s tough, and sometimes it feels like you’re the only one still dragging behind. But please don’t give up. Hold on. Your story is still unfolding, and the best is truly ahead."

Reactions as UI law student bags degree

Legit.ng compiled reactions from LinkedIn users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below:

Goodness T. Akinloye said:

“Congratulations ma! You inspire!”

Loveth John said:

“Congratulations. 👏”

Opemipo Akinmola said:

“Congratulations ma.”

UI law student talks about life as fresher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan law freshman has opened up about his experiences, observations and the demands of being a year one student.

Source: Legit.ng