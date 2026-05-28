Timi Frank has criticised the bail conditions granted to businessman Tunde Ayeni by the FCT High Court, describing them as unusually stringent

He called on the National Judicial Council to review the circumstances surrounding the ruling to maintain public confidence in the judiciary

Frank also stressed that Ayeni remains presumed innocent under the Nigerian Constitution until proven guilty

Abuja, FCT - Political activist and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has criticised the bail conditions granted to businessman Tunde Ayeni by the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, describing them as excessively stringent and capable of weakening public confidence in the judiciary.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 28, Frank said the bail terms imposed by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the FCT High Court sitting in Apo were unusual.

Political activist Timi Frank comments on the bail conditions granted to businessman Tunde Ayeni in Abuja. Photo credit: Timi Frank, @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

According to him, one of the conditions required a surety to provide a bank guarantee of N15 billion, the amount involved in the charge before the court, alongside an undertaking that the sum would be forfeited to the Federal Government if the defendant absconded.

Frank argued that such conditions were uncommon for bailable offences and compared them with bail terms granted to other high-profile defendants facing corruption-related charges.

“It is surprising to hear of such a condition, as it appears highly unusual and capable of bringing shame to our judicial process,” Frank said.

Timi Frank calls for judicial transparency

Frank, who is also the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said several former public office holders facing corruption allegations involving large sums had previously secured bail on less stringent terms.

He cited former governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Yahaya Bello as examples of defendants who, according to him, received more favourable bail conditions despite the scale of allegations against them.

The activist expressed concern over what he described as a growing public perception that political considerations could influence the justice system and warned against actions that might undermine confidence in the judiciary.

Timi Frank urges NJC review

Frank urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review the circumstances surrounding the bail conditions in order to safeguard public trust in the judicial process.

“The Nigerian criminal justice system must resist the temptation to equate allegations with guilt. Courts are constitutionally obligated to remain the final guardians of liberty, not silent collaborators in pre-conviction punishment,” he stated.

He also warned that concerns over the rule of law could affect investor confidence in Nigeria.

Frank maintained that the offences against Ayeni were bailable and noted that Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution presumes every defendant innocent until proven guilty.

According to him, Ayeni had indicated readiness to face trial and should therefore be given an adequate opportunity to prepare his defence while on bail.

Why EFCC arrested Tunde Ayeni

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested businessman and former chairman of the now-defunct Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, over allegations of large-scale financial misconduct involving billions of naira and millions of dollars.

The anti-graft agency is probing allegations that funds estimated at ₦36.5 billion and $30 million were diverted from Polaris Bank Plc through companies allegedly linked to the former bank chief.

Investigators are said to be examining how loans obtained for specific projects were allegedly redirected to unrelated ventures.

Source: Legit.ng