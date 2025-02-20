Valentine Ozigbo has resigned from the Labour Party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress

Ozigbo, Anambra state governorship hopeful, announced his resignation from LP on Wednesday but was welcomed into the APC camp, alongside Nze Afam Okpalauzuegbu, the former (LP) secretary

In a swift reaction to the development, Buhari's former aide, Bashir Ahmad, welcomed Ozigbo and predicted the downfall of opposition parties in the country before 2027

Awka, Anambra state - On Thursday, February 20, 2025, Valentine Ozigbo, a governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra state, officially joined the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Valentine Ozigbo dumps LP, joins APC

Ozigbo joined the APC on Thursday alongside Nze Afam Okpalauzuegbu, the former (LP) secretary, at their ward in Amesi area of the state.

Legit.ng reported that Ozigbo, an ally of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also contested the state governorship election in 2021 under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ozigbo, who is aspiring to contest the Anambra governorship election, resigned his membership from the LP on Wednesday, February 19.

As reported by The Cable, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria said his decision to quit the party is in line with his “unwavering commitment” to the greater vision for the state.

Ozigbo's defection: Buhari's ex-aide predicts opposition downfall

Reacting, Bashir Ahmad, a former special assistant on digital communications to Muhammadu Buhari, in a post shared on his X page, predicted that opposition party structures in the country will crumble before 2027.

Th former presidential aide tweeted:

“We welcome Valentine Ozigbo to our great party, the All Progressives Congress. It is now clear that even before the time of the actual battle, all the formations of the opposing sides will disappear.”

Meanwhile, the governorship election in Anambra state has been fixed for November by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nigerians reacts as Valentine Ozigbo joins APC

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@Udeaba tweeted:

"Nobody would go anywhere by going backwards. If you do, you won't go far at all, before you enter a ditch or bush and get trapped. Or jam something and get stuck. APC in Anambra State? Na! E no go work. Sand go full that garri o! We won't lie to Ozigbo. Dem no advise Ozigbo?"

@StudentYahaya tweeted:

"Seems like Peter Obi is the next person to decamp to APC."

@backtoroot07 tweeted:

"I hope he will get the governorship ticket in Anambra state."

PDP chieftain reacts as Shehu Sani, lawmakers join APC

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, criticised the former Senator Shehu Sani and some federal lawmakers' recent defections to the APC.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi insisted that the defectors are "internally displaced politicians" driven by selfish interests.

Akinniyi further predicted the APC's fall as President Bola Tinubu battles with northern leaders for re-election into office come 2027.

