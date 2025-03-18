Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi has reacted to the political crisis rocking Rivers state

Obi urged the federal government to use its office to restore normalcy and bring an end to the political crisis

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Sim Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike with the 27 Rivers assembly lawmakers have been in a battle over the control of the state

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to bring an end to the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Obi said the Tinubu’s administration should use its office to restore normalcy in Rivers state.

He stated this via his X-handle @PeterObi while reacting to the political battle between Governor Sim Fubara and the pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers in the Rivers assembly.

“I also appeal to well-meaning Nigerians and the Federal Government, in the spirit of true democracy and good governance, to use their offices to restore normalcy and bring an end to this crisis.”

Obi lamented that Nigeria's democracy is still marred by undemocratic practices and values, after 26 years of celebrated unbroken civil rule.

The former Anambra state governor said the crisis in Rivers state is an example of how democracy and governance are not serving its purpose and the welfare of the people.

He said the disagreement between Fubara and the Wike’s camp does not in any way benefit the people of Rivers State and Nigeria in general.

“Looking at the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, we see yet another glaring example of how our democracy and governance are not serving its purpose, the welfare of the people of River State. The disagreement is not about improving the measurable indices of development: education, healthcare, or lifting people out of poverty but rather for reasons that do not in any way benefit the people of Rivers State and Nigeria in general.”

Obi said Rivers people and the future of their children are the real losers.

“I fully understand the impact of what is happening in Rivers State. The real losers are the people—their welfare and the future of the society their children will live in.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court fixed April 16 as the date to deliver judgment on the alleged defection of the 27 members of the Rivers Assembly.

The Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers were accused of dumping the PDP for the APC and have lost their seats in the Assembly as a result.

In the suit, the Labour Party, which is the applicant, asked the court to dismiss the defendant's request that the Supreme Court uphold their positions.

Fubara makes fresh allegation against Rivers assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara's administration has made a fresh allegation against the Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly.

Fubara's commissioner for information accused Rivers assembly of obstructing the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Joseph Johnson said the political crisis in Rivers state began after the failed attempt to impeach Governor Fubara on October 30, 2023.

