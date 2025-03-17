Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Lagos state - The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Lagos state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jandor returns to APC

PDP governorship candidate Jandor has returned to the APC. Photo credit: @officialjandor

Source: Twitter

Adediran, who had two weeks ago announced his resignation from the PDP, on Monday morning, March 17, addressed a press conference in his campaign office at Ikeja, Lagos, to announce his return to the party.

TVC and The Nation confirmed the development on Monday in their publications.

Jandor dumps PDP, meets Tinubu

Meanwhile, Adediran, who was a member of the ruling party in the state, had earlier met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, to inform him of his decision to return to his initial political family.

Jandor's aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, said the former gubernatorial candidate is still consulting with critical stakeholders to aid his decision on his next political move

Source: Legit.ng