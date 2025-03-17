BREAKING: PDP Governorship Candidate Jandor Officially Joins APC Ahead of 2027, Details Emerge
Lagos state - The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Lagos state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Adediran, who had two weeks ago announced his resignation from the PDP, on Monday morning, March 17, addressed a press conference in his campaign office at Ikeja, Lagos, to announce his return to the party.
TVC and The Nation confirmed the development on Monday in their publications.
Meanwhile, Adediran, who was a member of the ruling party in the state, had earlier met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, to inform him of his decision to return to his initial political family.
Jandor's aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, said the former gubernatorial candidate is still consulting with critical stakeholders to aid his decision on his next political move
