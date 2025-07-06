21 passengers were burnt to death following a fatal auto crash along the Kano–Zaria highway in Kano state

It was gathered that a total of 24 passengers were involved in the fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, July 6, 2025

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, Abdullahi Labaran, narrated how the tragic incident involving a Toyota Hummer Bus and a DAF trailer occurred

Kano state - At least 21 passengers were confirmed dead following a fatal auto crash along the Kano–Zaria highway.

The tragic accident, which involved a Toyota Hummer Bus and a DAF trailer, occurred at Kasuwar Dogo, Dakatsalle, around 8:23 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Sector Commander, Mohammed Bature, said a total of 24 passengers were involved in the crash

Bature described the accident as one of the most devastating crashes in recent times.

The FRSC spokesperson, Abdullahi Labaran, said preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Hummer Bus, with registration number KMC 171 YM, violated traffic rules and collided head-on with the DAF trailer (registration number GWL 422 ZE), triggering a fire that engulfed both vehicles.

Labaran made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

“The crash was caused by route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer Bus, which led to a head-on collision with the trailer. The impact resulted in a fire outbreak.”

The FRSC spokesperson said the fire claimed the lives of 21 passengers, while 3 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The burnt remains of the victims have been deposited at Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary in Kano, and the injured were taken to Garun Malam General Hospital for treatment.

Pregnant woman, 7 family members died in an accident.

Recall that eight members of a single family, including a month's pregnant woman with twins, have been killed in a road accident.

The women and children were at the roadside, waiting to catch a ride home after visiting their grandmother’s house during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The husband of the pregnant woman, Sulaiman Abdulkadir Mai Shinkafa, said the unborn twins had been named Hassan and Hussaini.

12 burnt to death in Benin-Auchi road crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on Saturday morning, March 1, 2025, along the Benin-Auchi highway as 12 passengers were burnt to death.

As reported by the press, the tragedy happened in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

According to authorities, the bus, which departed from Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and was heading to Benin, collided with an oncoming truck en route to Auchi.

