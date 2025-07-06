A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, has opened up on Peter Obi joining the ADC coalition

Okon explained the reason Nigerians should trust Peter Obi after joining the opposition despite his famous 'structure of criminality" statement

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okon explained what the LP presidential candidate in 2023 will be bringing to the table

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Calabar, Cross River state- A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, said Peter Obi is not joining the ADC coalition to become like other politicians in the team.

Okon said Obi is in the ADC coalition as a game to win the 2027 elections for Nigerians.

He said the 2023 LP presidential candidate is not endorsing the past but uniting opposition forces to fight for a new Nigeria.

The former LP councillorship candidate in Eneyo South Ward, Akpabuyo local government area, Cross River state, stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

“Now, about this ADC coalition with folks like Atiku and Amaechi, some of whom he called out before, let’s be real. Obi isn’t joining them to become them; he’s playing the game to win it for us. Nigeria’s politics is brutal, and no single party, not even Labour, can take down the APC’s machine alone. In X Spaces last week, PO said it clearly: "No one group can change Nigeria alone." He’s uniting opposition forces to fight for a new Nigeria, not endorsing the past. The ADC is a fresh platform, less tainted than PDP or APC, and Obi’s influence can keep it focused on accountability and progress. His single four-year term promise shows he’s not here to cling to power like the rest.”

ADC coalition: Why Nigerians should trust Peter Obi

Okon said Nigerians can trust Obi because he’s not just another politician.

He said the former Anambra state governor is a man who has shown he can deliver results and set Nigeria on the right course.

“Sure, some coalition members have baggage. Atiku’s been in the system forever, and Amaechi’s got his own history. But Obi’s the one leading this charge, not following. His track record is clean, and his heart’s with the people. Look at how he’s been pushing for economic reforms and youth empowerment everywhere.”

He further stated that:

“This coalition isn’t a betrayal; it’s a strategy to amplify our voice. He’s got my vote in 2027 because I believe he’ll steer this ship right, no matter who’s on board. Nigeria’s tired of the same old story. With Obi, we’re writing a new one.”

2027: Lamido gives condition to support Peter Obi

Recall that former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido, expressed his readiness to back Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential race.

Lamido, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, asserted that he will support Peter Obi if the Labour Party chieftain emerges as the standard bearer of the ADC coalition.

Lamido gave a reason for his choice and emphasised that leadership should be determined by competence and vision rather than regional or tribal considerations.

What Peter Obi submits to Atiku-led coalition emerges

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi reportedly submitted a one-term proposal to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

Yunusa Tanko, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, while speaking at the conferment of ‘Sarki Maskan’ (War Hero) on Obi in Bauchi.

Tanko subsequently expressed the optimism that the coalition movement would accept Obi's proposal to be a one-term president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng