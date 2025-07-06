Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi has said he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition because one needs the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, spoke in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday night, July 6, monitored by Legit.ng.

Obi said:

"You need the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded."

