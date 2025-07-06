Breaking: Peter Obi Opens Up on Why He Joined ADC Coalition
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi has said he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition because one needs the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded.
Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, spoke in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday night, July 6, monitored by Legit.ng.
Obi said:
"You need the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded."
The clip can be watched below:
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.