Retired Colonel Dr. Gbenga Adegbola has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state

He moved to the party on Wednesday, March 12, alongside 13,000 supporters from Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, ahead of the 2027 general elections

APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, welcomed Adegbola and his supporters, and shared the party's plan of making Oyo and Osun APC strongholds

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - A retired Colonel in the Army, from Oke-Ogun area of Oyo state, Dr. Gbenga Adegbola, has formally joined politics, leading 13,000 others from his constituency into the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ganduje welcomes Col. Adegbola, 13,000 others to APC

APC chairman Ganduje on Wednesday received Col. Adegbola and 13,000 others to the APC. Photo credit: APC

Source: UGC

Receiving the leader of the new entrants at the APC national secretariat, Wednesday, March 12, in Abuja, the party's national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, described Adegbola as a disciplined man, who will eventually bring discipline to the party.

According to Ganduje, Col. Adegbola now has equal opportunity, privilege and the chance to contest for any position in the party.

2027 poll: APC targets Southwest, shares plan

Meanwhile, Adegbola’s entry into the APC is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s grassroots mobilization in Oke-Ogun and beyond.

With a clear political agenda, the APC aimed to consolidate its influence across the Southwest region, setting its sights on reclaiming Osun and securing Oyo states in 2027.

Further confirming the above assertion via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Ganduje said:

"Our blueprint for South West geo-political zone for 2027 is tagged 'political homogeneity.' In other words, the South West According to our blueprint, we will work hard and with the help of Allah (SWT) and the people of the state, Oyo will be an APC State in 2027. Other state in the zone that is off the hook - Osun state, in sha Allahau will also be an APC State. That us what we mean by political homogeneity.

"By your coming to our party, you are increasing the strength of our party, especially with young people that are coming with you to our party and we assure you as a full member of our party, we will give you every opportunity. You have the same status with all the older members of the party."

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he was officially received, Adegbola said:

"So far, so good in my ward, I have about 3,000 plus people. At the local government level, I have close to 10,000 people. And I am thinking of the Oyo North. We should be thinking of millions."

13,000 others move to APC with Col. Adegbola in Oyo state. They were received by Ganduje. Photo credit: APC

Source: UGC

APC expands in Oyo state as new members join party ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: APC

Source: UGC

Col. Adegbola shares plan for APC to take over Oyo

When asked what stakeholders like him from Oke-Ogun doing to ensure the area produce a governor for the first time in Oyo state, Adegbola said:

"Well, we are one entity in Oyo state. And we pray those issues will be sorted out appropriately.

"We will do everything possible to make sure that we make Oyo State by 2027 an APC state.

"We will do everything humanity possible by the special grace of God, that all nooks and crannies of Oyo State, we have been able to get assured through the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. He has given us his words and encouragement."

Read more about defection here:

4 lawmakers dump PDP, LP for APC in Edo

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that four lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have defected to the ruling APC in Edo state.

They announced their defection on Wednesday, March 12, increasing APC's representation in the House to 13 members while PDP now holds 11 seats.

The defecting lawmakers cited internal divisions within their former parties as a key reason for their move, aligning themselves with the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng