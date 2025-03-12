Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has said that he would not leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

In a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday, March 12, the Benue governor stated that he had never contemplated leaving the party that brought him to office

Alia stated that those spreading such "falsehoods" on social media were merely attempting to sow discord between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has dispelled viral rumours that he is planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

As reported by PM News, Alia made this clarification in a statement by Tersoo Kula, his chief press secretary (CPS), on Wednesday, March 12.

Vanguard also noted the governor's stance.

The governor said that he had never contemplated leaving the party that brought him to office.

According to him, the people promoting such lies on social media were only trying to sow a seed of discord between him and President Bola Tinubu.

The Benue governor said:

“These actions do not only wholly miss the mark, but they also portray a significant lack of awareness regarding my bond with the president.

“The lies that I am contemplating a shift to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), alongside Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and others is absolutely gratuitous and lacks any trustworthy evidence.

“In an attempt to supply credence to their soaring fictions, these detractors have resorted to recycling an innocuous picture from an old visit, which has been manipulated to complete their account.

“This is after they, through their infamous hirelings, viciously speculated that the former governor of Kaduna state visited Makurdi. They forgot that official security reports follow such visits."

Alia brags about contribution to APC

Furthermore, Alia stated that as the leader of the APC in Benue, he successfully resurrected the party, which 'was on the threshold of recession before the 2019 elections'.

The APC governor added:

“Our laudable performance in office has not solely enhanced the APC but has further forced opposition parties into refuge.

“It is an established fact that a wise individual builds a strong foundation and does not solicit shelter under another’s roof.

“And since taking over office, we have strived faithfully to reconnect Benue with the Federal Government, culminating in an overabundance of benefits comprising plum appointments for our people.

“Our commitment to the “Renewed Hope” mantra championed by President Tinubu is conspicuous in the transformational advancement initiatives being implemented across the state."

Conclusively, Governor Alia said that alleged attempts to undermine his leadership would fail woefully.

