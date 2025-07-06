MURIC demands Sharia courts, Friday work-free day in South West

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for constitutional amendments for the Muslims in the South West region

The Islamic human rights group demanded the establishment of Sharia courts in all South West states

The group’s Founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, explained the reason for the fresh demands

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for the establishment of Sharia courts in the six states in the South West, including Edo state, due to their Muslim populations.

The Islamic human rights group called for constitutional provisions mandating state governors to establish Sharia Courts of Appeal.

“These courts will handle Muslim matters only, ensuring non-Muslims are not affected.”

MURIC also called for Fridays to be declared public holidays in recognition of Muslim worship practices across the country.

According to The Punch, MURIC Founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, called for constitutional amendments.

Akintola made the demand while presenting the proposal during the South West Zonal Public Hearing on constitutional review.

The MURIC leader was represented by Dr Jamiu Busari at the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

Busari said the changes would enhance inclusiveness and protect the rights of Muslims in Nigeria’s Southwest region.

“No Sharia court currently exists in Southwestern Nigeria, where Muslims arguably form the majority.

“This contradicts the pre-colonial Yoruba experience before the advent of British rule.”

Akintola also urged the National Assembly to declare Fridays as public holidays for Muslim worship.

He argued that the current weekend arrangement excludes Muslims and lacks religious balance.

“Thursdays and Fridays were traditional weekends for Muslims in the pre-colonial period.

Currently, Nigeria recognises Saturday and Sunday as weekends, both favouring Christians

“We demand Friday be included as a recognised weekend day for Muslims.”

