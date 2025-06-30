A TED-X speaker, Anita Prasad, has shared what she noticed after she flew from Mumbai to Bangalore on an Air India plane

Her flight experience comes 13 days after the deadly Air India flight 171, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and all crew members on board

On June 25, when she boarded the aeroplane, she was struck by the behaviour and countenance of the crew members and the pilot and shared it online

Anita Prasad, a TED-X speaker, has shared her experience after flying on an Air India aeroplane from Mumbai to Bangalore on June 25.

Recall that a London-bound Air India flight 171 had crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing all passengers on board except a Briton named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

A lady observes that the Air India plane crew members looked fearful and pained.



Lady recent experience flying with Air India

In a Facebook post on June 25, Prasad, a transgender woman, said her recent flight was nothing like any other flight she had taken.

On entering the aeroplane, Prasad felt a haunting silence and noticed an apologetic expression on the faces of the crew members.

She said the crew members moved with a kind of caution that reeked of pain and fear rather than inefficiency.

Prasad narrated how the flight captain introduced all the crew members individually and appealed to passengers to give their honest feedback.

While noting that the captain spoke with a fragile hope, she urged people to rally behind the airline to bring it back on its feet and help it regain its lost public trust. Her post partly read:

"Today, I flew from Mumbai to Bangalore with Air India. It was unlike any other flight I’ve taken.

"Ever since the recent tragic mishap, followed by a string of smaller but concerning incidents, there’s been a visible and painful shift both in public perception and within the airline itself. What was once a proud national carrier is now under relentless scrutiny. The media noise, passenger outrage, internal inquiries, show-cause notices, and even staff terminations have painted a grim picture.

"But what truly struck me today wasn’t the headlines. It was the haunting silence in the cabin.

"Gone are the days of warm welcomes and cheerful service. Every crew member wore an expression that silently apologized—not for their personal actions, but for the shadow that now looms over their profession. They moved quietly, gently, with a kind of caution that spoke volumes. It wasn't inefficiency; it was pain and fear.

"The captain, in a heartfelt departure from routine announcements, introduced each crew member by name and earnestly requested passengers to share honest feedback. You could sense his hope fragile, but still alive that maybe, just maybe, a kind word from us could help stitch back some of the dignity they are trying so hard to reclaim..."





Prasad's Air India plane observation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation below:

Anurag Mehta said:

"What an incredible comment. I endorse it strongly. I believe the crew did their best what they could but could not fight with destiny. Let’s be positive in life and that will be a tribute to all who lost their lives."

Gopikumar K said:

"Well said!

"I still go with Air India if it suits my travel plan/time. I first travelled with AirIndia during 1980 and know the Airline well.

"Due to few stray incidents it is hard to blame the airline."

Dakshina Moorthy Naidu said:

"No doubt there is negligence in aircraft maintenance, and the use of poor-quality spare parts could also be a contributing factor in our country. The casual "one more trip chalega" attitude must be firmly discouraged. Management must prioritize safety and responsibility over profit and revenue."

B Vasudeva Murthy said:

"Very well narrated piece. Everything is ok but think of those people whom we cant bring back. What was their mistake, they also took the flight with trust only."

Kalpana Dwivedi said:

"I just traveled back from Lobdon 2 days back ...frankly was scared that I am boarding AIR INDIA ...Iwas skeptical of being in Boeing dreamliner but to my relief it was an Airbus aircraft...

"The flight was on time.

"Crew was very good and journey comortable ...so let's pray that things get back to normal soon."

Jerome Sequeira said:

"Well said. I travelled in Air India more than a dozen times and my experience in every international flight was such that it was Maharaja,s palace on the Sky. Fly Air India, Support Air India. I am 100% sure under the caring TATA management, Air India will be be stronger again and spread it,s wings as India,s Global Airline."

Lady shares Air India plane observation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared what she noticed about the crew members and passengers after boarding an Air India aeroplane.

In an Instagram post on June 16, the lady showed herself inside the plane and a part of her ticket, confirming that she was on an Air India flight.

She said that she noticed that there was a solemn atmosphere and the crew had welcoming smiles tinted with sadness.

