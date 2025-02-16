Senator Shehu Sani and many top Kaduna opposition politicians have formally joined the ruling party, APC

The state governor, Uba Sani, received the decampees at an event in Kaduna on Saturday, February 15

Governor Sani assured the 50 political stalwarts who defected to the APC in Kaduna state, that they would enjoy the same rights and privileges as every other party member

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, February 16, Sani re-joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Uba Sani welcomed Senator Shehu Sani and other opposition members to the ruling APC on Saturday, February 16. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

According to the Guardian, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state welcomed Senator Sani and other prominent politicians in Kaduna to the APC on Saturday, February 15.

The governor expressed his delight when he addressed a mammoth crowd of the APC’s supporters at the Murtala Square at a mega rally.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday night, February 16, Governor Sani wrote:

"The strength and dominance of our great party was in full display at the Murtala Square, Kaduna today, as I chaired the Stakeholders Meeting and Grand Rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Political bigwigs from other parties who defected to the APC were formally received at the Grand Rally. The carnival-like event afforded me the opportunity of highlighting the giant strides of our administration in the areas of Rural Transformation, Infrastructural Development, Human Capital Development, and Security.

"Stakeholders took turns to commend our administration for the milestones recorded in the areas of rural transformation, infrastructure development, education, health, agriculture, and security. They pledged to support and cooperate with our administration as we ramp up our developmental drives."

Shehu Sani's defection: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians are reacting to Senator Sani's defection to the APC.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@novieverest commented:

"In 2015, Shehu Sani was among those who ushered in Muhammadu Buhari.

"Buhari came and destroyed Nigeria. Shehu Sani became a critic of APC but still loved Buhari because Nasir El Rufai made life in APC hard for him.

"He couldn't get a ticket for 2019 so he moved to PDP and became a full critic. 2023, El Rufai fell out with President Bola Tinubu and everything Shehu Sani stood against, he started to support.

"We all know what we are doing."

@IsoloShoemaker wrote:

"Shehu Sanni is back in APC. I know his assignment already."

Activist Rinu Oduala tweeted:

"Why can’t people survive without politics in Nigeria once they are in there?"

Shehu Sani speaks on Tinubu's tax reforms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sani said northerners cannot hold President Tinubu to ransom with the tax reforms over his re-election in 2027.

Sani said those attacking Tinubu over the tax reforms were silent during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office because he was a northerner.

